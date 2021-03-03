Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Guide – Everything you Need to Know

The details for the promised Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event have been announced by Niantic. While the Kanto event mostly went off without a problem here in the US, there were some server issues and other glitches early on. One that impacted players the most was a large number of trainers who hadn’t bought the Kanto Tour ticket who were given access to the Special Research quests for Shiny Ditto and Shiny Mew. Since that was the main reason a lot of players spent $12 on their ticket, Niantic promised to make it up. And now we know how they will, so here’s our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event guide telling you everything you need to know.

Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event Guide

Below we break down what you’ll be getting, when it starts and ends, and who has qualified for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event. Some details will have to wait until the event actually begins, so check back for any potential updates, especially regarding the full Timed Research quest you’ll be getting.

Who Qualifies for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event

Anyone that bought the Kanto Tour ticket will be included in the new Bonus Event hosted in Pokémon GO. Those who were given access to the ticketed Special Research quests without actually paying for them will keep the rewards and/or quests and can complete them whenever they would like. However, they will not get the bonuses for this new Bonus Event which are detailed below.

When is the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event

If you purchased the Kanto Tour ticket then the Bonus Event will kick off on March 5th at 10am in your local time zone. But while this is the start time it’s really a slow rolling, month long event focused on a single Timed Research quest that will give some pretty substantial rewards. But you only have a month to get them. The Timed Research quest and other bonus (see below) will expire on April 5th at 10am local time, so make sure you claim and complete them before then.

What are Players Getting for the Kanto Tour Bonus Event

The highlight of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event is a new Timed Research quest. While we don’t know the tasks you’ll have to complete for it, we do know the rewards you’ll receive. Presumably the tasks will be simple stuff, since this is meant to be a bonus for players who felt wronged by the Kanto Tour event’s issues. So here’s what you’ll be receiving from the Timed Research quest.

30 Ultra Balls

A Lure Module

A Poffin

A Super Incubator

A Lucky Egg

Three Silver Pinap Berries

A Star Piece

An Elite Fast TM

An Elite Charged TM

A Charged TM

A Fast TM

100 Mew Candy

Along with this there will be a new free bundle of three Remote Raid Passes available in the in-game store that qualifying players can pick up anytime from March 5th to April 5th.

So that’s everything you need to know in our Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto Bonus Event guide. Be sure to check back on Thursday and Friday for full details on the new Timed Research.