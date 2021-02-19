Pokémon GO Tour Kanto – Which Pokémon Are Spawning Each Hour

Pokémon GO held it’s biggest worldwide event to date last summer with Pokémon GO Fest that had tons of Pokémon for you to catch and challenges to complete throughout the day. This required a ticket for you to participate in most of it, which is similar to what Niantic is doing with the Pokémon GO Tour Kanto event this weekend. Compared to a regular Community Day event that would span 10 am to 5 pm local time, Pokémon Go Tour Kanto is a 12 hour event, with a rotating theme each hour like we saw with GO Fest. There are certain Pokémon that everyone wants to see throughout the day and this guide will discuss which Pokémon are spawning each hour.

Which Pokémon Are Spawning at What Time

Similar to GO Fest, Pokemon Go Tour Kanto will have an hour by hour breakdown that will mean different Pokemon for you to catch. In honor of the Kanto region, these hours are themed based around cities in the Kanto region. We aren’t getting one for all cities though, with there being the four cities of Pallet Town, Pewter City, Cerulean City, Fuchsia City, as well as the Pokemon League for the fifth. Since this event goes on for 12 hours, we will be seeing two of each hour type throughout the day, with the final two hours being a combination of all of them at once.

Below you will see a simple breakdown of the hour by hour based on the towns in the Kanto region first. We will then break down these laterin the guide with which Pokemon will be showing up each hour a little further down.

9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.: Pallet Town Bulbasaur Charmander Squirtle Caterpie Weedle Pidgey Rattata Spearow Pikachu Zubat

10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Pewter City Nidoran♀ Nidoran♂ Clefairy Paras Diglett Geodude Magnemite Onix Voltorb Rhyhorn

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.: Cerulean City Jigglypuff Psyduck Poliwag Tentacool Shellder Krabby Horsea Goldeen Staryu Magikarp

12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.: Fuchsia City Venonat Abra Ponyta Grimer Gastly Drowzee Exeggcute Koffing Omanyte Kabuto

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Pokémon League Machop Slowpoke Doduo Seel Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Jynx Eevee Porygon Dratini

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Pallet Town Bulbasaur Charmander Squirtle Caterpie Weedle Pidgey Rattata Spearow Pikachu Zubat

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Pewter City Nidoran♀ Nidoran♂ Clefairy Paras Diglett Geodude Magnemite Onix Voltorb Rhyhorn

4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.: Cerulean City Jigglypuff Psyduck Poliwag Tentacool Shellder Krabby Horsea Goldeen Staryu Magikarp

5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: Fuchsia City Venonat Abra Ponyta Grimer Gastly Drowzee Exeggcute Koffing Omanyte Kabuto

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Pokémon League Machop Slowpoke Doduo Seel Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Jynx Eevee Porygon Dratini

7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Pokémon from all previous hours

And that’s what Pokémon are spawning at what time during the Pokémon Tour: Kanto event.