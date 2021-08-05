Pokémon GO – Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space Event Guide, Everything you Need to Know

While Pokémon GO Fest 2021 may be over, its rewards have continued with the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event. This is the second of three additional bonus events that players unlocked through play during GO Fest 2021. Each is themed, with Time having just wrapped up earlier this week. For Space you can expect to see some Pokémon you’ve never seen before, due to them having been region locked previously. But to catch them all and prepare for the event the best you’ll want to check out our Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event guide below.

Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock 2021: Space Event Guide

Unlike other Pokémon GO events this one won’t feature any major bonuses or features for players throughout. It’s more focused on the changed spawns and newly available regional Pokémon. There’s also a couple of new shiny Pokémon to catch. So let’s dive in and get you everything you need to know in order to prepare for the Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event in Pokémon GO.

Which Pokémon will Spawn in the Wild During Ultra Unlock 2021: Space

Here’s all the species that will spawn more frequently in the wild during the event.

Clefairy (can be shiny)

Munna

Basculin (red and blue)

Elgyem

Heatmor (can be shiny)

Durant (can be shiny)

Which Pokémon will Hatch from 7km Eggs During Ultra Unlock 2021: Space

The following will hatch from 7km eggs gained during the event.

Shellos (east and west)

Basculin (red and blue)

Heatmor (can be shiny)

Durant (can be shiny)

Which Pokémon will Appear in Raids During Ultra Unlock 2021: Space

Raids see the most change throughout the event, and include the two new shiny Pokémon: Heracross and Palkia.

One-Star Raids Unown U (can be shiny) Shellos Espurr

Three-Star Raids Alakazam Tangela (can be shiny) Heracross (NEW SHINY)

Five-Star Raids Palkia (NEW SHINY)



On top of all of this will be a new Timed Research story. Otherwise that’s everything you need to know all in our Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space event guide.