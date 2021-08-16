Pokémon GO – West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Shellos be Shiny

It may feel like you’re experiencing deja vu, but it’s actually time for Shellos Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. But this isn’t the same as what happened last week. You see, there are two types of Shellos in the game. Last week players saw East Sea Shellos spawning more frequently in the wild, but this week is all about West Sea Shellos. You can tell them apart based on the coloration, wich West Sea Shellos featuring a bright pink color. And since this is a new event there is a new bonus feature. To break it all down we’ve created this West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO.

Shellos (West Sea) Spotlight Hour Guide

Here’s the answers to the most frequently asked questions surround West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour. With this info you should know how to prepare and get the most out of the event.

When is Shellos (West Sea) Spotlight Hour

The West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour event will begin at 6pm local time on Tuesday, August 17th. It will lasts for just one hour, ending at 7pm. This event is locally timed, so no matter what time zone you are in it will always begin at 6pm and end at 7pm on the 17th of August 2021.

What is the Shellos (West Sea) Spotlight Hour Bonus, How to Prepare

As we explain on the August 2021 Spotlight Hour schedule each week brings with it a new bonus feature to enjoy during the hour long event. For West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour that will be 2x Catch Candy. So for any Pokémon you catch between 6pm and 7pm you will receive double the usual Candy, which goes up to 4x if you use a Pinap Berry. This is a great time to catch stored research rewards if you have any, or hunt for rare Pokémon that you still need additional Candy for.

Along with this will come massively increased West Sea Shellos spawns in the wild, so catch them while you can. You’ll need 50 Shellos Candy to evolve one, so try to get at least 100 total to evolve each version. And while you’re hunting you might hope to see Shiny Shellos but don’t get your hopes up just yet.

Can Shellos (West Sea) be Shiny

West Sea Shellos and its East Sea counterpart cannot be shiny in Pokémon GO yet, so that means you won’t find one during the August 2021 Spotlight Hour either. You should still catch some, but you don’t need to obssessively check for Shiny Shellos while the event is live. Instead just get the ones you want and focus on maximizing the return for the double catch Candy while it lasts.

And that is our West Sea Shellos Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO, including the answer to can Shellos be shiny.