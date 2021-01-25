Pokémon GO – Which Pokémon to Evolve During Johto Celebration Event

The Johto Celebration Event is about to begin in Pokémon GO and among the many bonuses and activities is one of the rarest and most valuable that Niantic can offer. Community Day exclusive moves will be back for many species, and you’ll want to know which ones, and for how long. To answer all of these questions and more here’s a quick rundown of which Pokémon to evolve during the Johto Celebration Event in order to receive their Community Day exclusive moves.

Which Pokémon to Evolve During Johto Celebration Event

The following Pokémon have had their Community Day exclusive moves made available upon evolution of their final form. You will want to evolve them during the event hours, which are from 10am local time on Tuesday, January 26th until 8pm local time on Sunday, January 31st.

Evolve Bayleef (Chikorita) to get a Meganium with Frenzy Plant

Evolve Quilava (Cyndaquil) to get a Typhlosion with Blast Burn

Evolve Flaaffy (Mareep) to get an Ampharos with Dragon Pulse

Evolve Pupitar (Larvitar) to get a Tyranitar with Smack Down

Some of these, especially Meganium with Frenzy Plant and Tyranitar with Smack Down, are the very best moves these characters can have in Pokémon GO. They are also very hard to come by, either requiring a special event or an Elite Fast TM or Elite Charged TM. These are some of the most costly items in the game, so having the ability to get these exclusive moves on your Pokémon without having to use one is quite valuable. So even if it’s not all that useful, you likely will want to evolve all of the above, if you have the Candy.

And that’s which Pokémon to evolve during the Johto Celebration Event in order to receive their Community Day exclusive moves. There’s much more going on during the whole event though, including a new Collection Challenge. Check out all of our guides for help completing everything.

- This article was updated on:January 25th, 2021