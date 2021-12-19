Pokemon GO Winter Holiday 2021 Event – Can Cryogonal Be Shiny?

The latest event for Pokémon GO has arrived and it’s giving players a better chance to catch Cryogonal, the snowflake Pokémon that made its debut in the game a few years back. During the Winter Holiday 2021 event players will have a chance to catch Cryogonal by completing Field Research during the event which runs from December 16th through December 31st.

How to catch Cryogonal during Winter Holiday 2021 Event

There will be plenty of chances to catch Cryogonal during the Winter Holiday 2021 event. After all, it is fitting that the Pokémon which is a snowflake will be featured during the Winter event for Pokémon GO. As usual spinning Pokestops and complete the event Field Research that can give you chances at the Cryogonal encounters.

Usually, you would have to leave it up to luck in terms of catching a Shiny Cryogonal, but we’ve got some bad news for you.

Can Cryogonal Be Shiny?

Nope, you can evolve and catch all you want during the Winter Holiday 2021 event but there is no chance for shiny Cryogonal in December 2021. Likely you’ll need to wait until an event at a later date to get a shiny Cryogonal.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Pokémon GO Winter Holiday Event and to clear up any confusion regarding Shiny Cryogonal.