Pokemon Legends Arceus Wood Location: Where to Find Wood

Wood is a common resource in most video games, but in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, it is surprisingly rare. Early in the game, you will receive a request called “Please! Make Me a Pokeshi Doll!” that requires you to craft a Pokeshi Doll for a resident of Jubilife Village. The crafting recipe calls for three pieces of wood, but the game doesn’t tell you where you’re supposed to find any. Thankfully, wood is easy to find once you know where to look, and you should be able to find the three necessary pieces without any issue even though the resource seems rare at first. Here’s where you can find wood in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wood Location

In Pokemon Legends: Arceus, wood spawn locations are static, meaning the resource will appear in the same place every time you visit an area. Because of this, it’s very easy to track it down. You can find wood in the Grandtree Arena region of the Obsidian Fieldlands. This is a dense forest area, so there are plenty of opportunities to find wood there. You can see three guaranteed wood spawn locations marked on the map below.

While the spawn locations are static, the wood may not always appear every time you visit the area. If you don’t find any wood when you visit a spawn location, or if you need more wood for additional crafting recipes, you can always return to Jubilife Village and come back to the Obsidian Fieldlands to force the items to respawn. There are also other locations where you can find wood in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but the Obsidian Fieldlands is the easiest and most reliable place to find it.

How to Craft a Pokeshi Doll

Once you have acquired three pieces of wood, you can craft a Pokeshi Doll to complete the request. You can craft a Pokeshi Doll just like any other item as long as you have the wood in your inventory. Simply find a workbench or craft them directly from your inventory. After creating the doll, return to Jubilife Village to turn in and complete the request.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is available now on Nintendo Switch.