If you’ve been playing Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, you may be wondering how to evolve your Pokemon. It’s a strange occurrence seeing a Torchic remain in its small feathery form well into the double digits, but evolution in the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon series is handled a little differently than it is in traditional mainline Pokemon games like Sword and Shield. That being said, evolution in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is still a fairly straightforward process, it’s just locked until several hours into the game.

How to Evolve Pokemon in Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

In order to evolve in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX, you first need to clear the entire main story, which should take you somewhere in the ballpark of 20 hours. Any Mystery Dungeon fan knows that the main scenario is only the beginning, and that trend rings true for Rescue Team DX. After the credits roll, a location called Luminous Cave will open up by Whiscash’s Pond. Inside Luminous Cave, Pokemon are able to evolve, provided that you have the necessary items to do so.

Evolution in Rescue Team DX requires an item called an Evolution Crystal. These rare crystals aren’t available until after the credits roll, and they can be found while dungeon crawling, in Kecleon’s shop, or as quest rewards. They can pretty much be found doing what you’d normally be doing in Rescue Team DX, but they’re still fairly uncommon. Once you’ve gotten ahold of one of the shiny pink crystals, you can head to Luminous Cave and use it to evolve a Pokemon. Only one Pokemon can enter the cave at a time, so make sure the Pokemon you want to evolve is set to be the leader before you walk into the cave.

Despite evolution working differently in Mystery Dungeon, the traditional level requirements still apply, so you’ll need to make sure a Pokemon is a high enough level to evolve. Keep in mind that certain Pokemon also need evolution stones such as fire stones or moon stones to evolve as well, and you can find those while out exploring.