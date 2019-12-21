Pokemon Sword and Shield – How To Get Ball Guy Mystery Gift Codes

Pokemon Sword and Shield is not the first Pokemon game to have online integration by far, but the game certainly boasts some of the best online features to date. Updates will continue to come to the game, including a recent one in Japan involving the very memeable Ball Guy. The character even recently took over the US Pokemon Twitter account for awhile, but in Japan he was actually involved in an event that rewarded Mystery Gift codes. Even though this event did not carry over to the US yet, the codes given out for it have been circulated around the internet and this guide will let you know just what you need to do.

How To Get Ball Guy Mystery Gift Codes

Thanks to the Ball Guy event in Japan, there are three Mystery Gift Codes that you can use in Pokemon Sword and Shield to get some new items. Considering the codes are from Ball Guy, it would make sense that each gift is full of different Poke Balls for you to have. The following codes can be used in the game and will be listed alongside what they provide to you.

1HAYAHA – 1 Heavy Ball, 1 Lure Ball, 1 Beast Ball

K0UN1NMASC0T – 1 Level Ball, 1 Moon Ball, and 1 Fast Ball

0KUGAFUKA1B0RU – 1 Love Ball, 1 Friend Ball, and 1 Dream Ball.

For those that have never used Mystery Gifts in the game before, you can access them by opening up the pause menu and selecting “Mystery Gift” followed by “Get A Mystery Gift.” For this type of redemption, you want to select “Get With Code/Password” on the next screen and then input the above codes when prompted. Even though these codes do not fill up the full space provided to input a code, you will be fine and still can get the items.

If you are interested in using these codes, you have until January 15 to redeem each of them. This means new players who get the game for Christmas still have plenty of time to redeem them, so make sure not to forget if you have not gotten the game yet.