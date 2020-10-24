Pokemon The Crown Tundra – How To Solve Legendary Clue 1

Pokemon Sword and Shield’s new The Crown Tundra expansion has a lot for you to explore, whether that’s just basic finding of Pokemon or pushing forward the story itself. Peony is a central part of that story, with him eventually giving you three Legendary Clues to solve as part of this. The first of these Legendary Clues is known as “The King of Bountiful Harvests,” which you can solve just after obtaining it.

How To Solve Legendary Clue 1

Legendary Clue 1 is given to you by Peony at your base camp house after you find him, along with two other clues. The first clue reads as “There’s a fairy tale in Freezington about the Legendary Pokemon known as the King of Bountiful Harvests. In the legends, the king is said to wear a massive crown on its head, but the wooden statue near the fields in the middle of the village shows not sign of a crown.”

The clue also comes along with the image included above as well, which shows the wooden statue of a horse Pokemon with something on the back. if you were paying attention, you should have noticed this very statue located right outside of the house Peony is located in on the other side of the fence.

When you go up to the statue though, you’ll notice that something is missing, as the crown on the mysterious Pokemon riding on the back of the horse Pokemon is missing the crown mentioned in the clue. You may have also noticed something that looked quite similar inside of the house, so at this point head back into your base camp house within Freezington.

When you look at the table, you’ll see something that resemble the missing crown. Go up to it and try to interact with it, which will have Peony come over and ask if you’re trying to take his pillow he found. He will let you have it and it will be added to your inventory. Now just head out front to the statue and interact with it to place the crown and the mysterious Pokemon Calyrex will appear and ask you to follow it.

- This article was updated on:October 24th, 2020