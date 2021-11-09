Pokémon UNITE: All Series 2 Battle Pass Rewards

With Pokémon UNITE going into its second season, there’s a whole host of new Series 2 Battle Pass rewards. The sophomore season is titled Sun, Sun Sunshine and runs from now until the 19th of December.
Like the first season on Pokémon Unite, the Battle Pass includes multiple cosmetic items for both trainers and in-game Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll break down all the ranking rewards for the next couple of months so you can get your hands on the gear.
All Series 2 Free Battle Pass Rewards in Pokémon UNITE
The following items are available to all players as part of the basic Battle Pass in Pokémon UNITE. The Item Enhancers are helpful for team building and are otherwise locked behind a paywall, so make sure to get to the highest rank you can.
- Rank 2 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 4 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 6 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 8 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 11 Clothing: Explorer Style: Socks
- Rank 13 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 15 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 17 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 19 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 21 Item: 100 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 23 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 25 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 27 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 29 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 31 Clothing: Work Style: Outerwear (Blue)
- Rank 33 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 35 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 37 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 39 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 41 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 43 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 45 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 47 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 49 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 51 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 53 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 55 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 57 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
- Rank 59 Item: 15 Item Enhancers
All Series 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards in Pokémon UNITE
Below are all the rewards for Battle Pass currently on Pokémon UNITE. This list includes both new Holowear designs for Charizard and Venasaur.
- Rank 1 Holowear: Charizard – Adept Style
- Rank 3 Clothing: Masked Style: Gloves
- Rank 5 Clothing: Masked Style: Socks
- Rank 7 Clothing: Masked Style: Shoes
- Rank 9 Clothing: Masked Style: Bottoms
- Rank 10 Clothing: Masked Style: Top
- Rank 12 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 14 Clothing: Masked Style: Headwear
- Rank 16 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 18 Clothing: 100 Aeos TIckets
- Rank 20 Clothing: Explorer Style: Top
- Rank 22 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 24 Clothing: Explorer Style: Shoes
- Rank 26 Item: 30 Item Enhancers
- Rank 28 Clothing: Explorer Style: Bottoms
- Rank 30 Clothing: Design Short-Sleeve Shirt (Sunshine)
- Rank 32 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 34 Clothing: Design Board Shorts (Sunshine)
- Rank 36 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 38 Clothing: Rubber Sandals (White)
- Rank 40 Clothing: Sunshine Style: Headwear
- Rank 42 Item: 30 Item Enhancers
- Rank 44 Clothing: Athletic Top (Black)
- Rank 46 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 48 Clothing: Sunglasses (Blue)
- Rank 50 Clothing: Sunshine Style: Top
- Rank 52 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 54 Clothing: Sunshine Style: Shoes
- Rank 56 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 58 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets
- Rank 60 Holowear: Venusaur – Sunshine Style
That’s the breakdown for all Battle Pass items for the Sun, Sun Sunshine season on Pokemon UNITE. As well as the ever-popular Holowear designs, there are a lot of Item Enhancers to improve your team and Aeos Tickets to pick out your wardrobe for battle. For any other tips and tricks, head to our dedicated Pokemon UNITE page, where you’ll find a wealth of news and guides.
Pokémon UNITE is out now on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.
- This article was updated on November 9th, 2021