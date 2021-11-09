Pokémon UNITE: All Series 2 Battle Pass Rewards

With Pokémon UNITE going into its second season, there’s a whole host of new Series 2 Battle Pass rewards. The sophomore season is titled Sun, Sun Sunshine and runs from now until the 19th of December.

Like the first season on Pokémon Unite, the Battle Pass includes multiple cosmetic items for both trainers and in-game Pokémon. In this guide, we’ll break down all the ranking rewards for the next couple of months so you can get your hands on the gear.

All Series 2 Free Battle Pass Rewards in Pokémon UNITE

The following items are available to all players as part of the basic Battle Pass in Pokémon UNITE. The Item Enhancers are helpful for team building and are otherwise locked behind a paywall, so make sure to get to the highest rank you can.

Rank 2 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 4 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 6 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 8 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 11 Clothing: Explorer Style: Socks

Rank 13 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 15 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 17 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 19 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 21 Item: 100 Aeos Tickets

Rank 23 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 25 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 27 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 29 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 31 Clothing: Work Style: Outerwear (Blue)

Rank 33 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 35 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 37 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 39 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 41 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 43 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 45 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 47 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 49 Item: 150 Aeos Tickets

Rank 51 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 53 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 55 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 57 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

Rank 59 Item: 15 Item Enhancers

All Series 2 Premium Battle Pass Rewards in Pokémon UNITE

Below are all the rewards for Battle Pass currently on Pokémon UNITE. This list includes both new Holowear designs for Charizard and Venasaur.

Rank 1 Holowear: Charizard – Adept Style

Rank 3 Clothing: Masked Style: Gloves

Rank 5 Clothing: Masked Style: Socks

Rank 7 Clothing: Masked Style: Shoes

Rank 9 Clothing: Masked Style: Bottoms

Rank 10 Clothing: Masked Style: Top

Rank 12 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 14 Clothing: Masked Style: Headwear

Rank 16 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 18 Clothing: 100 Aeos TIckets

Rank 20 Clothing: Explorer Style: Top

Rank 22 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 24 Clothing: Explorer Style: Shoes

Rank 26 Item: 30 Item Enhancers

Rank 28 Clothing: Explorer Style: Bottoms

Rank 30 Clothing: Design Short-Sleeve Shirt (Sunshine)

Rank 32 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 34 Clothing: Design Board Shorts (Sunshine)

Rank 36 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 38 Clothing: Rubber Sandals (White)

Rank 40 Clothing: Sunshine Style: Headwear

Rank 42 Item: 30 Item Enhancers

Rank 44 Clothing: Athletic Top (Black)

Rank 46 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 48 Clothing: Sunglasses (Blue)

Rank 50 Clothing: Sunshine Style: Top

Rank 52 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 54 Clothing: Sunshine Style: Shoes

Rank 56 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 58 Item: 300 Aeos Tickets

Rank 60 Holowear: Venusaur – Sunshine Style

That’s the breakdown for all Battle Pass items for the Sun, Sun Sunshine season on Pokemon UNITE. As well as the ever-popular Holowear designs, there are a lot of Item Enhancers to improve your team and Aeos Tickets to pick out your wardrobe for battle. For any other tips and tricks, head to our dedicated Pokemon UNITE page, where you’ll find a wealth of news and guides.

Pokémon UNITE is out now on Nintendo Switch, Android and iOS.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2021