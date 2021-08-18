Pokémon Unite: August 18, 2021 Update Patch Notes

Pokémon Unite will be having a server update to implement the upcoming changes to the game. In it, there will be bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates. Aside from these changes, the meat and potatoes will be in the game’s balance updates.

Here is the list of changes coming in tomorrow’s update.

Pokémon

Crustle

Stealth Rock:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Rock Tomb:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Garchomp

Movement speed changed.

Bulldoze:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Dragon Rush:

Cooldown reduced.

Slowbro

Surf:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Scald:

Bug Fixes

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Snorlax

Heavy Slam:

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.

Block:

Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.

Flail:

Move Upgrade

Unite Move: Power Nap

HP restoration decreased.

Greninja

Smokescreen:

Move Downgrade

Cooldown lengthened.

Water Shuriken:

Cooldown reduced.

Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.

Double Team:

Cooldown reduced.

Wigglytuff

Unite Move: Starlight Recital

Bug Fixes

Cinderace

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Alolan Ninetales

Snow Warning:

Bug Fixes

Aurora Veil:

Bug Fixes

Gardevoir

Basic Attack:

Bug Fixes

Psychic:

Bug Fixes

Cramorant

Hurricane:

Bug Fixes

Wild Pokémon

Avalugg

Stat Decrease

Battle Items

Eject Button

Stat Decreases

Goal-Getter

Stat Increases

Fluffy Tail

Stat Increases

X Attack

Stat Increases

The winners of this update are Crustle and Garchomp. They get better cooldowns and increased damage to some of their moves. To what extent these changes will be are to be determined, but it is good to see some buffs. Other Pokémon like Wigglytuff, Cinderace, Alolan Ninetales, Gardevoir, and Cramorant remain mostly unchanged, so they’re safe. Slowbro did receive a significant nerf, but at the cost of making its other alternative to Surf hopefully more viable.

Lastly, the big two, Snorlax and Greninja. To be frank, Snorlax had it coming. He was able to hold down a point and be a nuisance to the point where if not dealt with, his team can snowball the competition. He didn’t really have any weaknesses and was basically a one-man army.

Though nerfing is usually frowned upon in games, hopefully these stat decreases don’t make him useless. If it brings him more in line with the other defenders in the game, then all shall be okay.

Greninja did see some nerfs, mainly in the Smokescreen move. Right now, the patch notes just say that it’s a downgrade and the cooldown will be increased. Perhaps it’ll just reduce the attack boost effectiveness. We’ll keep you posted on the significance of the nerfs.

Pokémon Unite is out now for the Nintendo Switch, with a planned mobile release this September. You can check the entirety of tomorrow’s patch notes here.