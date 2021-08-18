Pokémon Unite: August 18, 2021 Update Patch Notes

Pokémon Unite will be having a server update to implement the upcoming changes to the game. In it, there will be bug fixes, text fixes, and shop updates. Aside from these changes, the meat and potatoes will be in the game’s balance updates.
Here is the list of changes coming in tomorrow’s update.
Pokémon
Crustle
Stealth Rock:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Rock Tomb:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Garchomp
- Movement speed changed.
Bulldoze:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Dragon Rush:
- Cooldown reduced.
Slowbro
Surf:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Scald:
- Bug Fixes
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Snorlax
Heavy Slam:
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon decreased.
Block:
- Duration of effects on opposing Pokémon decreased.
Flail:
- Move Upgrade
Unite Move: Power Nap
- HP restoration decreased.
Greninja
Smokescreen:
- Move Downgrade
- Cooldown lengthened.
Water Shuriken:
- Cooldown reduced.
- Damage dealt to opposing Pokémon increased.
Double Team:
- Cooldown reduced.
Wigglytuff
Unite Move: Starlight Recital
- Bug Fixes
Cinderace
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Alolan Ninetales
Snow Warning:
- Bug Fixes
Aurora Veil:
- Bug Fixes
Gardevoir
Basic Attack:
- Bug Fixes
Psychic:
- Bug Fixes
Cramorant
Hurricane:
- Bug Fixes
Wild Pokémon
Avalugg
- Stat Decrease
Battle Items
Eject Button
- Stat Decreases
Goal-Getter
- Stat Increases
Fluffy Tail
- Stat Increases
X Attack
- Stat Increases
The winners of this update are Crustle and Garchomp. They get better cooldowns and increased damage to some of their moves. To what extent these changes will be are to be determined, but it is good to see some buffs. Other Pokémon like Wigglytuff, Cinderace, Alolan Ninetales, Gardevoir, and Cramorant remain mostly unchanged, so they’re safe. Slowbro did receive a significant nerf, but at the cost of making its other alternative to Surf hopefully more viable.
Lastly, the big two, Snorlax and Greninja. To be frank, Snorlax had it coming. He was able to hold down a point and be a nuisance to the point where if not dealt with, his team can snowball the competition. He didn’t really have any weaknesses and was basically a one-man army.
Though nerfing is usually frowned upon in games, hopefully these stat decreases don’t make him useless. If it brings him more in line with the other defenders in the game, then all shall be okay.
Greninja did see some nerfs, mainly in the Smokescreen move. Right now, the patch notes just say that it’s a downgrade and the cooldown will be increased. Perhaps it’ll just reduce the attack boost effectiveness. We’ll keep you posted on the significance of the nerfs.
Pokémon Unite is out now for the Nintendo Switch, with a planned mobile release this September. You can check the entirety of tomorrow’s patch notes here.