Predator: Hunting Ground is basically a simulator for being in the original movie. You play as a mercenary (unless you were lucky enough to queue as the Predator itself) on a mission in the jungle. The titular foe is hot on your trail though, and he has far more weaponry and technology at his disposal than you do. But there are ways to combat his advantages, and they match how Arnold Schwarzenegger defeated him back in the eighties. Mud is the key to avoiding the heat vision that helps him track you through the dense forest. But how do you use it? Here’s how to mud up in Predator: Hunting Grounds.

How to Mud Up

The first thing you need to do if you want to mud up is actually find some mud to use. There’s lots of it all throughout the games’ many maps, so look everywhere you can. Look for any water on the ground, or tire tracks on the dirt roads. These are usually packed with mud you can use. Once you spot some just walk up to the area and look down. You may need to be a bit precise to get the event to trigger, but once you find a sufficient source of mud and look at it a prompt will appear letting you mud up with it.

Hold the corresponding button from the on-screen prompt and your character will start slathering themselves with the mud. Why are you doing this? As I said, it’s to avoid the Predator’s heat vision. It tracks your body heat and is a great way for the Predator to take you and your entire squad out. If all, or even some of you mud up then he will have trouble finding you all.

So that’s how and why to mud up in Predator: Hunting Grounds.