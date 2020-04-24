At its core, Predator: Hunting Grounds is all about seeing and whether or not you can be seen. Playing as humans means working together to take down mercenaries and possibly the alien menace of legend. But to do that you need to be able to see through the thick jungle environment and take down all those enemies. You also need the supplies and other items spread out all around the map, and if you don’t use voice chat to communicate there’s only one other way to find it all and share the info with your team. Here’s how to spot in Predator: Hunting Grounds.

How to Spot

As you venture into your first matches of Predator: Hunting Grounds you might notice your teammates spotting enemies and supplies for you. When they do their character will typically shout something out and the item will be highlighted on your screen. Seeing it in action helps explain why it is important, but it’s tough to figure out how to actually do it without digging through the game’s menus. There’s an easy answer though: just press up on the d-pad.

Hover over an enemy, ammo crate, or whatever you want to bring to your teammates’ attention and press up on the d-pad to spot it. It’s that quick and easy. But what if you’re playing on PC? Then it’s the E key. Of course, all of these can be changed via the button/key mapping utility within the menu. If you don’t like using d-pad up or E just head there and fiddle around. You can customize almost anything, so test stuff out to find what works for you.

But as far as the default goes across PS4 and PC, that’s how to spot in Predator: Hunting Grounds. Hopefully this helps you communicate better, even if you don’t use voice chat.

- This article was updated on:April 24th, 2020