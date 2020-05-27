The real star of the Predator series is finally available in Predator: Hunting Grounds. The PS4 and PC game has been hit with its first set of paid DLC which brings Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Dutch Schaefer back to the franchise in a big way. Moving the character forward 37 years to match the setting of the game itself, the character has been through a lot. While you have to buy the DLC to add the character your game there’s some tricky steps you have to go to to actually start using him. To explain, here’s how to unlock and change to Dutch and switch to his weapons in Predator: Hunting Grounds.

How to Unlock Dutch

This one’s simple, you just have to buy him. The Dutch 2025 DLC pack is offered for $6.99 right here on PlayStation and is also available on the Epic Games Store. Once you buy and download the pack you’re pretty much all set. You’ve unlocked Dutch for use in the game, along with gaining early access to his weapons: the QR5 Hammerhead and a truly awesome looking knife. But now you actually need to change characters to start using his model and voiceovers, so here’s how to do that.

How to Change Characters to Dutch

If you’re like me you jumped straight to the Appearance option within the customization menu, but that’s not where Dutch is hiding. Instead Dutch acts as his own class of sorts, so while you had the right idea heading to customization, you instead need to open up the Class menu at the very top. There you’ll see all the usual ones like Assault and Support, but above them all will be Dutch (2025). Choose this to immediately swap to Arnold Schwarzenegger as your in-game avatar. But what about his new and fancy weapons?

How to Switch to Dutch’s QR5 Hammerhead and Knife

These ones are simple enough. The QR5 Hammerhead is the first option in the Assault Rifles submenu, though it somewhat blends into all the rest making it tough to figure out that it’s the new offering. The knife is even easier, just head to the melee menu and you should see it right away. It’s the massive serrated one that seems so heavy only Arnold could effectively wield it. Choose these for your Dutch 2025 character or any of the other classes and you’r all set.

And that’s how to unlock and change to Dutch and switch to his weapons in Predator: Hunting Grounds.