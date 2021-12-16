Update 2.32 has arrived for Predator: Hunting Grounds, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this update. Update 2.32 brings more than just bug fixes, some new content additions were also made. From bug fixes to free updates, this patch has something for everyone. Here’s everything new with Predator: Hunting Grounds update 2.32.

Predator: Hunting Grounds Update 2.32 Patch Notes

If you are experiencing issues with crashing on startup, please read the messaging at the bottom of the patch notes

Paid DLC

Hunting Party DLC Pack New Playable Predator – Captured New Playable Predator – Falconer New Playable Predator – Mr. Black Includes the unlockable “Mr. Black” Predator Mask



Free Update

Predator Weapon Skin – Hook (War Club) is now available at Level 95

(War Club) is now available at New unlockable customization option for Predators – Scar Now you can customize your Predator masks to show off the battle scars you’ve obtained from fighting the Fireteam!



General

Various crash fixes

Rearranged the Main Menu to prevent the Matchmaking text from overlapping over the Challenges

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes be unable to accept an invite to a private match or lobby

Fixed an issue where certain optional objectives would sometimes spawn under the map

Fixed an issue where the helicopter exfil ropes would spawn under the map in Backwater

Fixed an issue with the mission “Boat Tracking” in Backwater where the kill markers were not working as intended

Fixed a low ceiling in the Headquarters Night map that was preventing the Predator from leaping and accessing Predkour in certain areas

Fixed an issue where certain explosive barrels were not being cleaned up after exploding

Fixed an exploit spot in Airstrip (Night)

Fireteam

General Fixed an issue where Fireteam players that switched weapons or used their gear after muddying up would immediately become more visible to the Predator



Predator

General Adjusted the brightness when Vision Mode/Target Isolation in Night Maps Added text to show the unlock level for Predator Trophies in the Customization Menu Fixed an issue where custom key bindings could cause the Predator’s “Self Destruct” prompt to show the incorrect key binding while the Predator is downed

Weapons Plasma Caster Fixed an issue that occurred with the camera when repeatedly firing the Plasma Caster



Besides the new DLC and the free update, this update will improve the players’ experience overall. Crashes and glitches regarding the Backwater map were fixed, so players should not have to worry about them so much. Now players will be able to customize the Predator even more, with the addition of scars. Players now can add their custom flair to their favorite Predator.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is available now on PC and PS4. For more information regarding this update go to the official Predator: Hunting Grounds website.