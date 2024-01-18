Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: Best Amulets and Where to Find Them

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Amulets are crucial in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, adding passive buffs, new attacks, and even increasing survivability. There are around 40 amulets in the game, but some are worth your time more than others.

Recommended Videos

This guide discusses the best amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. You will also find the exact location with pictures of where to find each amulet.

What Are the Best Amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown?

There are ten amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown that are hands down the best, significantly improving Sargon’s survivability and damage output. In no specific order, here are the amulets you need to find now!

At a quick glance, these are our picks for the 10 best amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Blade Dancer Blessing Dragon King Evil-Eye Indomitable Spirit Rukhsana’s Gift Starving Heart Void Blade Will of Rostam Wolf Bride

Blade Dancer

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Blade Dancer Amulet is hands down one of the best options in the game, as it allows you to increase your sword combos. When equipped, you can execute a fourth attack at the end of a combo, increasing your damage output. Upgrading the Blade Dancer Amulet at the Blacksmith will allow you to execute a fifth and then a sixth (fully upgraded) attack at the end of the standard combo.

Blade Dancer Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players will receive the Blade Dancer Amulet during the main quest of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. More specifically, you will receive the amulet after defeating Anahita’s soldiers with Valhram near the beginning of the game. You can start this fight by heading to the location shown in the image.

Blessing

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Blessing Amulet is one of the best options in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as it increases your maximum health. It initially adds one health slot but can be fully upgraded at the Blacksmith to add three health slots in total. Once you fall below the additional health slots, they are removed until you rest at a Wak-Wak tree; regardless, it can make a massive difference at the start of a challenging boss fight.

Blessing Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Blessing is an amulet you can find right when you reach the Haven, the safe location in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The Mage merchant sells it for a few hundred crystals, so speak to her and purchase it to add to your inventory.

Dragon King

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Dragon King Amulet is hands down my favorite amulet in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, mainly due to how many times it has been the sole reason I’ve defeated a main boss. The Dragon King Amulet will allow you to survive a fatal blow, preventing you from dying and recovering a little health for a second chance. Upgrading this helpful amulet will increase the amount of health you recover after the fatal blow.

Dragon King Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can get the Dragon King Amulet by accepting the Moon Gatherer’s side quest found in the Depths. Once you accept the quest, the Moon Gatherer will reward you with the amulet for your generosity. You can find where to start the side quest in the attached image.

Evil-Eye Amulet

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Evil-Eye Amulet is not for everyone, as it requires the player to have mastered the game’s combat and parry system. When you equip this unique amulet, your melee attack will greatly increase, but your health will be diminished to a measly amount. In other words, one hit has the possibility of killing Sargon. That said, the amount of damage you inflict with the Evil Eye Amulet equipped makes it one of the best amulets in the game.

Evil-Eye Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you want to take on the challenge of having almost zero health, you can purchase the Evil-Eye Amulet from the Scrapper Merchant in the Depths. He will ask for 5 Xerxes coins, which you can find scattered across the map.

Indomitable Spirit

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Indomitable Spirit Amulet is a top choice to equip when going into a challenging boss fight. This helpful amulet will increase your melee attack power when your health is low, giving you the chance to make a comeback during the brutal battle. You can upgrade the amulet at the Blacksmith to increase the damage you inflict when your health is low.

Indomitable Spirit Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After completing the Motherly Love side quest, players will receive the Indomitable Spirit Amulet. The Old Woman gives this side quest found in the Depths, who will send you to find and defeat a monster who killed her loved ones.

Related: All Fariba Locations in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Rukhsana’s Gift

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Rukhsana’s Gift is an excellent amulet for players who have mastered the parry system in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. When you have Rukhsana’s Gift equipped, every time you parry, you will recover some health. The default amount is low, but after upgrading it at the Blacksmith, the amount of health you recover is a huge lifesaver.

Rukhsana’s Gift Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find Rukhsana’s Gift within a small nook in the Lower City section of the map. Head to the location indicated by the red arrow in the image attached to add this amulet to your inventory.

Starving Heart

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Starving Heart is a helpful amulet that will gradually restore your health, allowing you to survive runs longer before finding a Wak-Wak tree. The downfall is that it will decrease your melee attack power, but that’s not the end of the world, as other amulets can counter this by increasing your melee attack power.

Starving Heart Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can purchase the Starving Heart Amulet from the Scrapper merchant found in The Depths. It costs five Xerxes coins, rare items scattered throughout the map of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Void Blade

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Void Blade is the best offensive amulet in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, as it will shoot a wave of energy toward any enemy in front of you. The shockwave deals significant damage and even goes through enemies, hitting everyone in its path. You can increase the damage of the shockwave by upgrading the amulet at the Blacksmith.

Void Blade Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Void Blade can be found in the Upper City section of the map. It is located within a chest, which I have marked for you in the image attached. Just know that you need the double jump ability unlocked before reaching the Void Blade amulet location.

Will of Rostam

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Will of Rostam amulet is very simple but is also one of the best in the game. Equipping the Will of Rostam will increase your sword’s attack power, allowing you to deal more base damage. At first, it only increases sword attack power slightly, but you can upgrade it at the Blacksmith for a considerable bump in damage.

Will of Rostam Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can find the Will of Rostam amulet in a hidden location in the Sacred Archives biome. Head to the location indicated by the red arrow in the image attached to add this powerful amulet to your loadout.

Wolf Bride

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Wolf Bride amulet allows players to use their Athra Surges more frequently, as it converts damage into the Athra Surge bar. Considering you will be taking damage very often in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, this amulet can help big time. Upgrade the Wolf Bride amulet at the Blacksmith to speed up how quickly the Athra Surge bar fills when taking damage.

Wolf Bride Amulet Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Wolf Bride amulet can be found in the Hyrcanian Forest location on the map. The best way to reach this area is to come from the Sunken Harbor from below or the Lower City in the west. Check the image attached for the exact location of the Wolf Bride amulet.

How to Increase Amulet Capacity

Players can increase the number of amulets they can carry by finding amulet slots scattered across the map. Make sure to look for hidden rooms, explore each biome thoroughly, and complete optional platforming sequences to increase your chances of finding an Amulet Slot.

Additionally, side quests sometimes offer an Amulet Slot as a reward upon completion, so always accept side quests when possible. After accepting a side quest, the game will tell you the reward for completing it under the quests tab in the pause menu.