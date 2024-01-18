Prince of Persia The Lost Crown: How to Get into the Pit of Eternal Sands

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the first big roadblocks in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is getting into the Pit of Eternal Sands. Entering this biome is part of the main quest, but how to do so is confusing, as you need two Time Powers to enter.

We have you covered with this guide, as it will explain where to find the Two Time powers required to enter the Pit of Eternal Sands.

Where to Find the Two Powers and Enter the Pit of Eternal Sands in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

At the start of the objective to “Find a Way to Enter the Pit of Eternal Sands” in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, you can purchase a hint from Fariba in the Haven. She mentions one Simurgh Feather is in the Sacred Archives and another deep in the forest.

These two Simurgh Feathers unlock the two Time Powers required to break the seals, keeping the Pit of the Eternal Sands shut. So, your job is to find the two Simurgh Feathers to unlock the two Time Powers — Dimensional Claw and Clairvoyance. Once you grab the Simurgh Feather, the Time Power immediately unlocks.

In the following sections, we show the exact location of the Simurgh Feathers for unlocking the Time Powers. For a quick summary, here are all the steps to unlock the Pit of Eternal Sands:

Find the Simurgh Feather in the Hyrcanian Forest, unlocking the Dimensional Claw Time Power. Find the Simurgh Feather in the Sacred Archives, unlocking the Clairvoyance Time Power Break the three seals, keeping the Pit of the Eternal Sands shut.

How to Find the Dimensional Claw Time Power

The first Simurgh Feather, unlocking the Dimensional Claw Time Power, can be found in the Soma Tree section of the Forest. You can receive the Time Power after defeating the main boss of this area, and the power allows you to grab hold of explosives, enemies, and other projectiles and then shoot them off in any direction. This will allow you to open hidden paths and, more importantly, get into the Pit of Eternal Sands. You can find the exact location of the Time Power in the image attached below (marked by red arrow).

At this point in the game, you must take the eastern path to reach this area. You can’t come from the left as there are paths blocked off that require you to claim the Dimensional Claw Time Power first.

How to Find the Clairvoyance Time Power

The second Time Power you need to enter the Pit of Eternal Sands can be found in the Sacred Archives biome. Obtaining it requires completing a handful of trials that require quick platforming thinking. Check out the image below, where you can find these trials marked by a red arrow.

Keep in mind, you need to come from below to reach this area. After completing all four trials, you will be rewarded with a Simurgh Feather, unlocking the Clairvoyance Time Power. This power allows Sargon to see elements from a different dimension. In other words, you can now solidify and walk across the purple platforms scattered across the map.

Opening the Pit of Eternal Sands

Once you have acquired the Dimensional Claw and Clairvoyance Time Powers, it’s time to make your way to the entrance of the Pit of Eternal Sands. The quickest way to get to the entrance is by coming from the Forest and heading south through the Sunken Harbor. The exact entrance location is attached to this guide, so use that as a resource.

Once you reach the Pit of Eternal Sands entrance, you must break the three seals, keeping them shut. The right side requires you to use the Clairvoyance ability to switch the platform into a solid state and break the seal. The one on the left side of the area requires you to use the Dimensional Claw to blow through a hole in the wall. The last one can be found in the center of the area, where you can simply charge attack and break it.

After breaking all three seals, you can jump into the large pit and enter the Pit of Eternal Sands. You can now officially progress through the main quest and explore all the secrets the Eternal Sands offers.