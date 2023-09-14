Princess Peach: Showtime! Release Date and Details

Image: Nintendo

Princess Peach hasn’t often been able to shine in the spotlight, but a new chance for her has finally arrived. Princess Peach: Showtime! is a new action-focused game starring the Mushroom Kingdom’s ruler as she explores numerous stages brought under siege by a villainous force. The game will feature new characters, enemies, and even transformations. Fans of all things Mario should keep an eye on the release date and details for Princess Peach: Showtime!

Release Date and Everything We Know About Princess Peach: Showtime!

Announced in June 2023, this new release almost doesn’t seem to include Mario or even Luigi at all, instead focusing solely on the Mushroom Kingdom’s princess, Peach. After arriving to a special theater, a magical being known as Grape and forces Peach to battle through forces called the Sour Bunch. By teaming up with the theater’s guardian, Stella, Peach is able to utilize a special ribbon to defeat enemies and even transform.

The various transformations available in Showtime! grant Peach many different costumes and abilities. This includes Swordfighter Peach, wielding a sword to quickly defeat foes, and Detective Peach, using a magnifying glass to track down mysterious clues. More transformations are in the game and have yet to be shown, though it seems likely that certain forms will only be available in certain areas.

This new adventure with Peach releases on March 22, 2024. The last time a game starring Peach was released was back in 2005 with Super Princess Peach, where she had to rescue Mario from Bowser. As of yet, it’s unknown if any returning characters outside of the Toads will even make an appearance. Fans will simply need to keep an eye out if they want more details on Peach’s newest solo adventure.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023