Project Cars 3 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Update 1.11 has arrived for Project Cars 3 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. It’s the huge March update to the game so a lot of new stuff has been added.

The biggest addition to this Project Cars 3 update is the fact that it adds the lovely looking Lake Valley Speedway track. This track should be available to all versions of the game so you won’t be missing out.

Another cool thing about the track is that it also includes multiple layouts so you won’t get bored doing the same race over and over again. The update in question is available now on all platforms.

You can see all of the details posted down below.

Project Cars 3 1.11 Update Patch Notes

PC

Added one new track: Lake Valley Speedway

Invites: Tweaks and fixes

Bahrain: Fixed various camera placements

Rivals and Playlists extended with new events

Increased update rate for the delta-time in HotLap

Optimized memory usage (to correct several leaks and crashes)

Photo Mode camera clipping into the new cars in the garage fixed

Fixed a crash that occurred while returning to a lobby with a disconnected controller

Fixed visual upgrade brake offsets not being applied when using bodywork upgrades

Fixed an issue where customized vehicle thumbnails would appear grey if the user remained in the lobby between races

Fixed several issues that would result in crashes, unresponsiveness, or incorrect data displays when returning from watching replays

Ford Fusion: Reduced steering lock by 7.5 degrees to add some safety net for the chassis solver

Porsche 959 S: Fixed wiper-mask texture size

Logitech TRUEFORCE fixes and improvements

Race loading stall when users alt-tab to minimize the app fixed

Fixed mouse cursor disappearing if race loaded in windowed mode

VR: Potential fix for various reported crashes

PlayStation 4

Added one new track: Lake Valley Speedway

Invites: Tweaks and fixes

Bahrain: Fixed various camera placements

Rivals and Playlists extended with new events

Increased update rate for the delta-time in HotLap

Optimized memory usage (to correct several leaks and crashes)

Photo Mode camera clipping into the new cars in the garage fixed

Fixed a crash that occurred while returning to a lobby with a disconnected controller

Fixed visual upgrade brake offsets not being applied when using bodywork upgrades

Fixed an issue where customized vehicle thumbnails would appear grey if the user remained in the lobby between races

Fixed several issues that would result in crashes, unresponsiveness, or incorrect data displays when returning from watching replays

Ford Fusion: Reduced steering lock by 7.5 degrees to add some safety net for the chassis solver

Porsche 959 S: Fixed wiper-mask texture size

Logitech TRUEFORCE fixes and improvements

User can no longer see the custom plate and name from blocked users

Xbox One

Added one new track: Lake Valley Speedway

Invites: Tweaks and fixes

Bahrain: Fixed various camera placements

Rivals and Playlists extended with new events

Increased update rate for the delta-time in HotLap

Optimized memory usage (to correct several leaks and crashes)

Photo Mode camera clipping into the new cars in the garage fixed

Fixed a crash that occurred while returning to a lobby with a disconnected controller

Fixed visual upgrade brake offsets not being applied when using bodywork upgrades

Fixed an issue where customized vehicle thumbnails would appear grey if the user remained in the lobby between races

Fixed several issues that would result in crashes, unresponsiveness, or incorrect data displays when returning from watching replays

Ford Fusion: Reduced steering lock by 7.5 degrees to add some safety net for the chassis solver

Porsche 959 S: Fixed wiper-mask texture size

Fixed an issue where users were able to bypass password requirement by joining via friends list

Fixed the passworded lobbies to always request a password

Project Cars 3 is out now and it’s available for you to purchase on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game is also backwards compatible on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For more info, visit the official website.