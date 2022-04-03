PS5 Restock Details (April 3-9): Target, GameStop, Walmart, PS Direct, and More

Still trying to get your hands on a PlayStation 5? PS5 restocks are happening all the time across a wide variety of retailers, and the best way to increase your chances of successfully checking out with one of them is by knowing when and where to look. It’s been really difficult to get a PS5 since it launched nearly two years ago, but things are thankfully looking better day by day.

Multiple retailers are expected to restock PS5 consoles this week from April 3 through April 10, so keep reading on to find out when you can try to buy one.

Target PS5 Restock

Target will most likely get more PS5 consoles in stock later this week. According to restock insider Jake Randall, a restock was planned for this past weekend but it has since been rescheduled to later in the week. Target typically drops PS5 consoles on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 7-8 AM ET, so keep an eye out on those mornings.

Walmart PS5 Restock

Walmart has been the best place to buy a PS5 for some time now, with next-gen consoles regularly being available for Walmart+ members. The last restock from Walmart was on March 14, so it seems like another one could be coming up soon. If it’s a Walmart+ drop, it’ll be announced ahead of time, so you’ll be able to prepare. Some PS5 orders from Walmart have been canceled recently, however, so there could be some stock issues behind the scenes.

GameStop PS5 Restock

GameStop has been another great place to buy a PlayStation 5 lately, and the retail chain held an in-store restock on April 2 for the system. That means another restock isn’t likely for this week, so check elsewhere. GameStop also usually only offers the system in stores, but sometimes they’ll pop up online. If GameStop releases PS5 consoles, they’ll most likely be available on a weekday morning at 11 AM ET.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

Best Buy recently had PS5 consoles in stock on April 1, so it’s unlikely that this retailer will get more anytime soon. However, some people have had luck finding PlayStation 5 consoles in Best Buy stores, but you’ll have to get really lucky to stumble across one in the wild. If Best Buy does restock the PS5 this week, it will likely only be available for Totaltech members as well, so Best Buy isn’t the best option compared to other stores.

PlayStation Direct PS5 Restock

A PS Direct restock is incredibly unlikely this week. Buying a console directly from Sony is a safe bet, but they typically only drop consoles later in the month. Keep an eye on your email for invites to buy a PS5, and make sure you’re registered to buy one if you’re not already on the list.

Amazon PS5 Restock

PlayStation 5 consoles are typically restocked once per month on Amazon, but the site can go quite some time without getting some systems in stock. PS5 consoles were restocked on March 30 on Amazon, so it’ll probably be a while before another batch comes through. Wait until the end of April for an Amazon restock if you want to go that route.

Antonline PS5 Restock

Antonline isn’t the best place to buy a PS5 since it typically only sells the system bundled with a ton of other items, which drives the already high price up even higher. Still, this retailer last restocked on March 2, meaning an early April restock is not out of the question. Restock announcements are posted on the Antonline Twitter account, so make sure you have notifications turned on.

The PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are available now for $499 and $399 respectively.