The PlayStation 5 hasn’t even been out a month, but it has been talked about constantly since it’s release. This includes not only for the system itself, but the inability for most people to get one with the stock issues that have been everywhere. Over the last few console generations, online has played a major role in the infrastructure to the systems. One of the biggest ways is through system firmware updates that bring new features and fix things that may have problems. The PS5 has already had a few updates and now the latest of them has arrived with update 20.02-02.30.00.

PS5 System Update 20.02-02.30.00 Patch Notes (12/9)

This latest update for the PlayStation 5 definitely isn’t the biggest update, but still brings some changes with it. As with most of these types of updates, the most general thing is that it improves system performance. On top of that, some Wi-Fi connection stability with certain routers have been improved.

More specifically, this update fixes an issue that involved data transfers or downloads being cancelled when you had the same thing downloading on a PS4. This could have happened when you had both systems in Rest Mode with auto-updates on potentially. There are also some text input errors that have been fixed here.

For those that want to see the exact patch notes, you can check them out below or on the PlayStation Support website.

This system software update improves system performance.

Resolved an issue where data transfers and downloads were cancelled when trying to download content while a data transfer from a PS4 is in progress.

Some issues that were causing errors during text input in some PS4 games have been resolved.

The connection stability has been improved for some Wi-Fi routers.

Update 20.02-02.30.00 is now available for PlayStation 5, so you should have it download automatically if you have auto updates or or you can go to the settings menu and update your console manually otherwise.