PSO2 New Genesis: How to Add Augments

If one thing is heavily intimidating in PSO2 New Genesis, that would be how to add augments to weapons. One of the most famous (for all the wrong reasons) activities in the main Phantasy Star Online 2 game, makes its return in this new installment as well. However, and to everyone’s relief, the system is greatly simplified, as in PSO2 it was really complex to say the least. Take a look below to see more details.

How to add augments to weapons in PSO2 New Genesis

Augments are really troublesome before you understand how they exactly work. Adding augments to items not only requires a lot of time spent with the game in general, but also a lot of luck. To explain it the easiest possible, think of augments like additional abilities that weapons can have. Most of the time, these abilities are passive providing stat bonuses to said weapon. Considering PSO2’s legacy though, there will be for sure some augments that are more than passive traits, like for example a buff that activates after certain requirements are met. The reason why you need luck though, is because adding augments is not always successful.

First things first, visit the Item Lab Enhancement Technician, Lavona (Aelio Town, main plaza) and choose the “Add Augments” option she offers. Then, pick the weapon you want to add augments to. That weapon must have some slots available for augments to be put in, and you can distinguish which of the weapons have empty slots by taking a look at the rainbow-ish icon on the bottom right of their description. If the weapon has available slots but no augment added, it will for example show a numeric value like 0/2. Which means that you can add to this weapon two different augments.

Next, we have the reason why everyone is afraid of augments. In the previous installment, the mechanics of this feature were so complex, that everyone needed a pair of calculators, some unofficial website’s assistance and a lot of knowledge of augments in general. You were needed to find other weapons with installed augments and break those down through a certain process, to extract the augments you wanted. Then, by another process, you tried to add those augments to your current weapon. And this is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to augmenting, but we won’t be getting into that since PSO2 New Genesis offers a far simpler system.

Augment Capsules and how to use them

In contrast to PSO2, in New Genesis you don’t gather weapons with pre-installed augments. In fact, you don’t need other weapons at all. The resources you are looking for in order to start adding augments, are Augment Capsules. These are consumable items that are used in Weapon augmenting. Capsules have certain abilities in them, usually being of passive buffs like +PP. This means that a weapon with this ability equipped, will have more PP available as you use it. You get the idea, so let’s head to the most crucial part.

By using an Augment Capsule during the process, the picked weapon will have a certain chance of acquiring the respective ability. However, if you use multiple capsules with the same ability inside, the chances of getting that ability installed are marginally increased. What this means, is that if you want a specific skill from a capsule, it’s best to farm for multiple capsules instead of using just a single one. It is more often than not that you will waste resources, with no profit at all, so avoid using using capsules with very low chances of being added into the weapon.

If you manage to add two different augments to a weapon with 0/2 slots, it will then be a 2/2 weapon, and you will no longer be able to add new augments to it. That said, you can still mess around with the same weapon and other augments, since you can repeat the same process, even with a 2/2 weapon, and end up with new augments, overwriting your current ones. Adding augments to weapons was always an end-game task, considering how much time and resources are needed in order to get some really great results. As such, don’t rush into adding augments here and there, since you will be changing weapons faster than you may think, especially in the beginning. Just make sure to save up as many Augment Capsules as possible, for when time comes.

