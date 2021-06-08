PSO2 New Genesis: How to Enhance Weapons

In PSO2 New Genesis there is no better way to make your character grow stronger, than to enhance your weapons. Any class you are currently running, that being a Fighter, Techer, you name it, they all greatly benefit by having enhanced weapons in order to dish out the highest damage possible. The process of doing so is not complicated at all, so let’s take a look below.

How to enhance weapons in PSO2 New Genesis

Before proceeding with anything else, you will of course need a weapon. Swords, Twin Daggers, anything works as long as you own it and it hasn’t already reached its maximum enhancement grade. With that in mind, you also need three more types of resources, you can easily gather from pretty much everywhere. First, you need Meseta, in order to pay the fee of the NPC to enhance your weapon. Then, you need extra weapons that you won’t need later on, and its preferable to be of the same type as the weapon you are trying to enhance. Lastly, you will need a good amount of N-Grinders. These are consumables that you find by exploring, completing challenges, killing enemies and pretty much doing every activity PSO2 New Genesis has to offer.

After you have all of the above, head to Aelio Town and find the Item Lab Enhancement Technician, Lavona. Located in the main plaza, where every other kiosk and shop is. After you track her down, talk to her and open the Item Enhancement menu. Here is where the fun begins. Pick the item you want to enhance, confirm it, and then you will be prompted to pick ‘food’ for it. By food, I mean other weapons to dismantle in order to increase your main weapon’s Enhancement Level. The more you use, the more points you will insert to it. After the gauge bar is completed, the item you chose to enhance will have its level increased by one. In case you have used a lot of resources to upgrade it, it may gain a lot of levels at once so don’t be surprised if you suddenly see its level raised by more than one level at a time.

Each enhance action will also consume a certain amount of N-Grinders, hence why this process is often referred to as Grinding. You will be able to see the total amount of Enhancement XP you will get by grinding the item before you actually waste your materials, so don’t worry if you are not sure if it’s actually worth it. As I mentioned above, items of the same type are preferred as they provide a bigger XP bonus. If you are for example trying to grind a Sword, it’s best to use other fodder Swords for efficient resource management.

There is a maximum level each weapon can reach, but that level can be expanded through Limit Breaking, so you can continue grinding the item to its maximum potential. For more about Limit Breaking items, feel free to take a look at our respective guide as this concludes our weapon enhancement tips.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.