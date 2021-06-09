PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Monotite

Monotite is a material you will need to farm for, a lot, in PSO2 New Genesis in order to upgrade your weapons and maximize their potential. It is the first in the line of various minerals you will find in the planet Halpha and usually it’s the easiest to get as well, since it is found more frequently than the rest of its kind. Monotite is easily distinguishable due to its bright red color, and it is attached to rocky nodes. All you have to do to extract it, is to attack those rocks and destroy them. The Monotite will then fall off and will be automatically sent to your inventory. Below, you will find more details as to how exactly you can find this precious item and how to efficiently grind for it.

How to find and farm Monotite in PSO2 New Genesis

Monotite can literally be found all over the place, in many sectors of planet Halpha. Since it is the lowest rarity, it means that you can find more of it in the early sections of the game, like Central Aelio. It is usually located in rocky areas, where lots of cliffs are clustered together or in isolated cave-like pathways.

What you can see in the picture above, are spots that frequently spawn some Monotite nodes. The red lines indicates the paths you need to follow in order to find some, which as you can see are on the borders of Central, North and West Aelio. Further beyond those areas you will still find some Monotite, however not as frequently. To be as efficient as possible, it’s best to keep recycling the specified routes for as much as you want. The Monotite nodes don’t remain at the same spot you found them previously, therefore the current respawn time is yet unknown.

You can also get Monotite by buying it from player shops or even earning some through task rewards, however these are methods that include the random factor and money. Hence why they are not recommended, especially when you first start your adventure. The best you can do is to keep searching in the wild for those minerals, as along the way, you will for sure gather additional resources like Duomites and Photon minerals as well.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:June 9th, 2021