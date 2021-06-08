PSO2 New Genesis: How to Pre-Load the Game

PSO2 New Genesis is right around the corner so it’s high time to see how you can pre-load and install the game, in order to log in as soon as it goes live. Pre-loading new games has been a trend for quite a while now, and for a good reason. Recent games tend to be rather large and with varying internet connections all over the world, it may take a while for someone to actually start playing the game. This is the case with PSO2 New Genesis as well, since its download file is indeed a big one. Take a look below to find more details about it.

How to pre-load and install PSO2 New Genesis

Pre-loading Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is way easier than someone could think. The reason for this is that New Genesis simply overwrites the current PSO2 main-line game, in case you have it installed. If you don’t have Phantasy Star Online 2 already installed, then all you have to do is to go right now to any of the three platforms the game is available on (Steam, Microsoft Store, Epic Games Store), type in “Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis” and the game will pop up. Click on it and it should have the Install option available for you. Confirm this and you will start downloading the game, The file is around 95GB total, so it may take a while for those with a weaker connection.

In case you do have installed the game prior, then you may not even need to do a thing at all. Open the platform you own the game into, and the game will begin downloading right away, on top of PSO2. Even the thumbnail picture will change to that of PSO2 New Genesis, so the pre-load sequence is seemingly effortless. In case the download doesn’t start right away for you, follow the same process as mentioned above and manually click on Install for the file to be downloaded. In this case, the file size should be around 35GB, much less if you were to download the game from scratch.

After your download is complete, in any platform you chose to install it, a new launcher will appear, as it is changed from the one base PSO2 had. Alter any settings you want to your liking, and then by simply clicking on Start, New Genesis will launch after it goes live tomorrow. If you do it now, the main Phantasy Star Online 2 game will begin instead. The two entries will co-exist in a single environment, and you will be seemingly able to change between the two very easily, but there are still no news about it. All we know, is that both of them will share the same game file and size, making things far easier to implement.

(PSO2) Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is available on PC and Xbox. For more related content about the game, feel free to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on:June 8th, 2021