PSO2 New Genesis: How to Teleport

PSO2 New Genesis has a giant world to explore and in order to do it the fastest possible, you will need to know how to actually teleport from place to place. You may have exceptional traversal capabilities with the use of gliding and various interactable objects in the overworld, but fast traveling to a certain spot will always be your best tool in order to reach your destination quickly. That said, it’s not like you can teleport right away anywhere you want, so expect a lot of exploring ahead.

How to teleport and fast travel in PSO2 New Genesis

Not long after you enter the vast world of PSO2 New Genesis, you will be tasked with finding a Ryuker device. These are pylons that are scattered all over the place, even within the main city and hub area and have a distinct green-ish glow, therefore they are easy to see and find. After you interact with any Ryuker device, the option to teleport to that pylon becomes available.

Additionally to Ryuker devices, you can also teleport to Cocoons you happen to find as you explore the world. These are structures that are home to certain challenges, which if you complete, you will earn yourself some Skill Points. Similarly to those pylons we mentioned, Cocoons act as fast travel points as well and you can freely choose one and instantly travel over there.

In order to actually teleport to a location, all you have to do is to open your in-game map, scroll your pointer to the spot you want and simply click the respective button. After a short fade out screen, you will be right where you selected to be. Teleporting back and forth will become a habit, as you will constantly need to use this feature, so keep an eye out for as many Ryuker devices and Cocoons as possible.

