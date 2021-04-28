Update 11.2 has arrived for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

After releasing in the test servers, update 11.2 now hits everyone that is playing the game on the PC. This update comes with a lot of new features as well as overall fixes to the base game.

Probably the biggest addition to this new PUBG update is the first season of the Survivor Pass. This allows you to do a ton of new missions and more. Some of the world environments have seen changes too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

PUBG Update 11.2 Patch Notes (PC)

World Changes – Erangel Military Island Bridges

Late last year, we asked players which locations on Erangel could be improved, or otherwise changed to improve gameplay. After reading your responses across multiple platforms, including previous feedback and suggestions, this update we’ve focused on introducing changes to the main chokepoints between the Erangel mainland and Sosnovka Island; the East and West bridges. This minor rework brings structural changes to the bridges and includes the addition of new defendable positions, in addition to catwalks underneath to help fend off attacks, including those from the water. These catwalks also double as a new avenue of attack to mount an assault on those pesky bridge-campers. The two bridges connecting Sosnovka Island and the Erangel mainland have had major changes, including additional cover and widening of the bridges.

Catwalks have been added, providing additional avenues to both defend and attack from.

The dump truck has been repositioned. Other Map Changes 4th Anniversary Graffiti Contest graffiti has been removed.



Survivor Pass: Pajama Party



Turn your slumber party into a slaughter party with Survivor Pass: Pajama Party!

This pass kicks off our new way of releasing passes, which are no longer linked in time and theme to the season. This gives us more options for content, duration, and even how many passes we choose to release per year. The passes will still follow similar mechanics with missions and rewards, so pick yours up and start unlocking today!

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party can be purchased within two different item packages. PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON PACK (990 G-Coin). Premium Pass + The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin. PAJAMA PARTY WEAPON AND LEVEL PACK (3270 G-Coin). Premium Pass + The Big Sleep – AUG weapon skin + Lv.30 coupon.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party provides over 30 rewards as players progress through 50 levels. You can earn XPs by playing matches and completing missions. Additional levels can also be purchased with G-Coin.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party has the following mission types. Daily Missions, Weekly Missions, Challenge Missions.

Survivor Pass: Pajama Party will begin on April 28th 11:00 KST and end on June 9th 11:00 KST. Claim your rewards before the pass ends, as there is no-longer an additional grace period to claim rewards once the season ends. Don’t forget to make use of your coupons in the Coupon Shop before the season ends, as they’re unable to be used afterwards.



Gameplay & Balance

Drive-by Shooting Balance Adjustment

Several patches ago, we implemented quality of life change to heavily improve stability and overall smoothness of aiming while in vehicles. As vehicles are a core part of our Battle Royale experience, we want to encourage vehicular combat, while also ensuring balance and allowing for proper counter-play.

Listening to all your feedback and digging through gameplay data, we have seen a greater rise in the effectiveness of drive-bys and overall vehicle to player gunplay than intended.

Our first step to address this is increasing weapon recoil in vehicles and we’ll continue to closely monitor your feedback, so please, keep it coming!

In-vehicle recoil has been increased by 10%. This change does not apply to sidearms.



Reputation System Balance Adjustment

Since Update 10.2 when the Reputation System was introduced, we’ve been closely monitoring your feedback. We’ve looked closely at aspects of the system which have caused frustration and made additional changes to prevent players abusing the report mechanic, which had allowed players acting maliciously to lower another player’s reputation unfairly.

Spamming multiple reports through the replays system no-longer unfairly impacts the targeted player’s reputation level compared to regular reports.

Set an upper limit to the amount of reputation loss per match to prevent misuse, especially in situations where multiple pre-made squad members report their random teammate.

We have also made the following changes to speed-up the process of improving your reputation with good behavior:

Increased the potential number of reputation points available for player’s with reputation level 1 or below. Also increased available reputation points for players at reputation level 4.



We expect these changes to improve your overall experience with the reputation system and allow us to better highlight players in the community who play by the rules and keep it friendly while doing so. Keep up the good work and please continue to share your feedback with us.

To prevent potential gaming of the system, we won’t be sharing all details and intricacies of how reputation progression/loss functions.

SLR Muzzle Update

The Flash Hider model on the SLR has had major improvements to its visuals.

Match History & Match Report Improvements

Having the option to deep dive into your replays and match history can be great to help analyze and improve your gameplay. We want to ensure these tools are simple to use and easy to understand. With that said, we’ve made improvements to both the Match History and Match Report screens which you can read about in more detail below.

Match History

Improved the overall page design and rearranged certain elements for better visibility. Increased size of the map images. Improved icon design for Last 20 Match Stats details. View Report is now displayed only when hovering over each match entry. Your Placement Trend is now displayed as a line graph, rather than a bar graph to give a more clear picture of your results.

Replaced Avg Kills with K/D Ratio.

Added Assists to the list of recorded stats. Assists have also been added to Match Reports.



Performance Improvements

Improved client performance by disabling certain voice chat related features when voice chat is disabled.

Improved client FPS stability through a reduction in hitches related to optimization work.

Optimized CPU performance by adding additional multi-threaded rendering support.

Optimized CPU performance through animation optimization.

Optimized some server and client performance pipelines to reduce both server and client hitches.

Items & Skins

Item Tier Adjustment

We have adjusted the tier of certain common, gray rarity items to improve consistency among similar item types. The adjusted items are now exchangeable for 60BP each.

This change has already been implemented as of Update 11.1, originally intended to be deployed with Update 11.2, but deployed in advance with a related bug fix by mistake.

End of Sales Announcement

The following items will be removed from the shop after maintenance on April 29! Grab’em while they’re hot.

Road Warrior – Helmet (Level 1)

[BATTLESTAT] Rip Tide – M16A4, P18C, Vector, SLR, Beryl, S12K, MP5K, QBZ, P92, SKS

[BATTLESTAT] Finish Line – G36C, Skorpion

[BATTLESTAT] Convergence – S686, UMP45

[BATTLESTAT] Bloody Snowday – SCAR-L

[BATTLESTAT] Danger Zone – Mk47 Mutant

[BATTLESTAT] Firestarter – QBU

[BATTLESTAT] Spartan – P1911

Animated PUBG ID Nameplates