Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass Explained: How to Play With Friends Who Don’t Own the Game

Here is how you can play Extraction with friends with only one copy of the game.

January 18th, 2022 by Elliott Gatica

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Buddy-Pass-Play-Free-Together

A very strong selling point for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is its Buddy Pass system. It’s something that can actually set a healthy precedent for upcoming multiplayer games. In recent times, we’ve seen only a small number of games like last year’s Game of the Year, It Takes Two, doing something like this. The buddy pass works similarly in Rainbow Six Extraction.

What is the Buddy Pass?

The Buddy Pass is a system integrated into all fully paid versions of Rainbow Six Extraction. Essentially, you can invite up to two friends to play the full game with you for the duration of two weeks. 

There are some caveats to this though. This two-week period only counts if those invited friends play with the person who sent the invite out. If they play without the host, they will be put into a 2-hour trial period instead. Rainbow Six Extraction is very co-op-oriented, so that’s why the pass lasts a lot longer when playing with the person who sent out the invite as opposed to playing solo.

What happens to my progress once the trial period ends?

If your two-hour and/or two-week periods come to an end, the progress you made will be saved. Should you somehow get another Buddy Pass invitation or the full game, you will continue right where you left off.

Rainbow-Six-Extraction-Buddy-Pass

If you are still on the trial version, you won’t be able to access any post-launch content.

Is the Buddy Pass for Rainbow Six Extraction cross-platform?

The Buddy Pass is cross-platform. You’ll just need to add your friends who are on different platforms by adding their Ubisoft Connect account. Once they accept your friend request, you can send a Token over to them so they can redeem it.

To check out additional details on the Buddy Pass, click here.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction is out now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series S/X, and PC.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Rainbow Six Extraction: Release Time, Pre-Load Install Size, and More
Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft Montreal’s latest tactical shooter is coming soon, and the developers are releasing pre-install data, file size, and...
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction Crossplay Rainbow Six Extraction Crossplay: Cross-Platform and Cross-Save Details
Here's all you need to know about Rainbow Six Extraction Crossplay.
Attack of the Fanboy
Featured image for Rainbow Six Extraction PlayStation showcase article Rainbow Six Extraction Details – Everything You Need to Know From PlayStation Showcase Trailer Reveal
Are you ready to take on the new threat?
Attack of the Fanboy
Rainbow Six Extraction Rainbow Six: Extraction Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer Released
More information on Ubisoft's spin-off revealed
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Minecraft Seeds January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Free Games – January 2022
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (January 2022) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (January 2022)
Attack of the Fanboy