Update 2.17 has arrived for Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings some well-deserved fixes to the game. From UI changes to AI bugs, this patch has it all. Almost all the bug fixes are around HUD elements, sound settings, and more, but this does not make it less significant. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 2.17.

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.17 Patch Notes

Y6S4.1 PATCH SIZE

Find the download sizes for each platform below.

Ubisoft Connect: 3.38 GB

Steam: 2.07 GB

Xbox One: 1.94 GB

Xbox Series X: 2.71 GB

PS4: 2.19 GB

PS5: 2.44 GB

HUD TWEAK

Added an in-game toggle to show or hide an Operator Card while in Support Mode.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Reverse friendly fire icon is not displayed during the end of round replay if the last Defender standing eliminates the hostage.

FIXED – Headshot Only setting is missing from the Matchmaking Preferences for Training Grounds.

FIXED – When Thatcher’s EMP Grenade disables Thorn’s Razorbloom Shell, the scoring message names Thorn’s unique ability instead of Thatcher’s.

FIXED – AI opponents equipped with assault rifles don’t fire at players in Training Grounds on PS5.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Collision, destruction, clipping, and lighting issues on various maps.

FIXED – Multiple issues with planting or picking up the defuser in specific areas on various maps.

FIXED – LOD and LOS issues on various maps.

OPERATORS

FIXED – When a Mag-NET device detonates and eliminates a hostage, it is counted as an accidental death instead of reverse friendly fire for Wamai.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Various UI issues.

FIXED – Various audio and SFX issues.

FIXED – Various localization issues.

FIXED – Various customization issues.

FIXED – Microphone remains open after releasing Push To Talk button.

FIXED – Performance drops to 30fps when highlighting any uniform in the Progression section of the Battle Pass.

FIXED – Performance drops while browsing and opening Alpha Packs.

FIXED – Incorrect purchase option is highlighted in the Get Packs side panel.

FIXED – The first two Battle Pass tiers appear locked when unlocking the next tier.

Players should experience better performance after this update. Some performance issues that occurred while browsing some in-game menus were fixed, so everything should be fine by now. Besides this fix, the developers managed to fix some issues regarding the in-game audio and SFX of the game. Some problems related to lighting and clipping in many maps got a fix as well, so the game should feel a lot better after this update.

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Rainbow Six Siege website.