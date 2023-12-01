Rainbow Six Siege Weapon Tier List: Best Guns for Attacking and Defending Ranked

Image: Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege comes with a sprawling collection of over 100 weapons. The weapons you choose to play with can determine the fate of your round. It can be hard to tell which guns are worth playing with and which ones are better left alone.

This article will go over the best guns for attacking and defending in Rainbow Six Siege.

What are the Best Guns for Attacking and Defending in Rainbow Six Siege?

I have ranked the weapons in Rainbow Six Siege in four tiers – S, A, B, and C. These rankings are based not only on the damage output and recoil time but also on adaptability and ease of use.

S Tier Weapons in Rainbow Six Siege

Image: Ubisoft

Starting off with the best weapons in the game, you can’t go wrong with S Tier weapons. The assault rifles in this class have a high damage output without demanding much recoil control. S Tier LMGs have a low recoil as well.

Meanwhile, the Shotguns in this tier can get you some nice one-off kills. Here are some S Tier weapons you can go with.

PDW9

L8A52

AR33

FO-12

ACS-12

A Tier Weapons in Rainbow Six Siege

Image: Steam

A Tier Weapons are the second-best weapons in the game. The assault rifles deal some serious damage, but you will have to watch out for the recoil. Beginners might have to take these guns out for a couple of practice rounds before they start racking up kills with them mid-battle.

However, for the most part, you don’t have to worry about much with A Tier weapons. Here are some A Tier weapons that you can play with:

F2

552 Commando

MP5SD

Vector .45 ASP

B Tier Weapons in Rainbow Six Siege

Image: Ubisoft

My advice would be to play with B Tier weapons at your own risk. You will need to really know the gun’s mechanics if you’re planning to step into the fray of battle with a B-tier weapon. B Tier LMGs have a considerable vertical recoil, so make sure to look out for that.

Here are some B Tier weapons that are worth your time:

1911 Tacops

416-C Carbine

Type 89

LMG-E

9×19 VSN

C Tier Weapons in Rainbow Six Siege

Image: Steam

I personally never pick a C Tier Weapon unless I have no other option. Some guns in this class have a low fire rate while others have considerable recoil. However, C tier weapons can come in handy during specific situations. I wouldn’t recommend them for use in every round.

Use them with their specific Operators and you might see some results. Here are some C Tier weapons that are worth a shot.

AR-15.50

M762

Scorpion EVO3 A1

ITA12L

Remember, a gun is as good as the person carrying it. So make sure you’ve got your shooting skills down as well.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2023