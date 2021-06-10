Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart: How to Collect Zurpstones for Trudi

When you return to Sargasso in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the Morts will ask you to collect a few Zurpstones for Trudi. If you complete this quest, you’ll receive a piece of armor, but there are even more rewards after that. The problem is, some of the Zurpstones are in places that you seemingly cannot reach. To get them, you’ll need Trudi’s help, but you can’t use her until a certain point during the quest. Once you unlock the ability you need though, this quest is really easy. Here’s how to collect Zurpstones for Trudi in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Getting Zurpstones for the Ranger Boots

The first step in the quest is collecting enough Zurpstones to get the Ranger Boots. You can get these from glowing purple plants scattered all across Sargasso. You only need a handful of them at this point in the quest, so you should be able to get the necessary amount near the Morts’ factory. Take a Speedle to nearby areas and return when Mort says you have enough. There are a few that you can’t reach at this point, but don’t worry about them for now.

Getting the Spybot

Once you return with enough Zurpstones, Mort will offer you a Spybot if you collect the rest of them. This time, you can fly on Trudi’s back to get the rest. Trudi will help you reach the Zurpstones you couldn’t reach otherwise. She can breathe fire if you hold the R2 button, and that will break the Zurpstones on top of cliffs.

The thing is, Trudi may not be able to breathe fire when you first unlock the ability to fly. In my playthrough, I flew around the map and collected most of the Zurpstones on the ground and couldn’t figure out how to get the ones that were high up. It was only when I returned to the factory about to leave the planet when Mort said Trudi could now breathe fire. If you find that Trudi won’t breathe fire, collect a few more Zurpstones from the ground and then return to the landing pad at the Morts’ factory. You should then be told about Trudi’s firebreathing abilities, and then you can go get the rest of the Zurpstones.

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart is available now on PlayStation 5. Check out our review of the game here.