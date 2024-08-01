Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes Full List

Red Dead Redemption Cheat Codes are back, and just like the last game, they’re scattered across the world for players to locate. Some can be found in newspapers, and others can only be found by exploring the world. Cheats have been discovered in newspapers, scrawled on buildings, in drawers, and on other structures. The cheats can do things like spawn weapons, replenish energy, spawn horses, and offer players other helpful boons.
The code entry screen is tucked away in the settings menu for the game. Just press the pause button in the game at any time, head to settings, press Y (Xbox) or Triangle (PlayStation) and enter the cheat exactly how it appears. Using cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 does give you access to some things that you would otherwise have to earn, but there are downsides, too.
Turning on cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 means that you can no longer save your single player progress. Also, using cheats will lock you out of earning the game’s Achievements. At any point, if you restart the game after turning on a cheat, you will spawn in the game the moment before you turned them on.
Infinite Ammo Cheat
Name: Infinite Ammunition
Cheat Code: Abundance is the Dullest Desire
Activating the Infinite Ammunition cheat will grant access to Infinite Ammunition for all Weapons and Ammunition types.
Spawn Basic Weapons
Name: Basic Weapons
Cheat Code: A Simple Life, a Beautiful Death
Activating the Basic Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Basic Weapons.
Spawn Heavy Weapons
Name: Heavy Weapons
Cheat Code: Greed is American Virtue
Activating the Heavy Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Heavy Weapons.
Spawn Stealth Weapons
Name: Stealth Weapons
Cheat Code: Death is Silence
Activating the Stealth Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Stealth Weapons.
Spawn Gunslinger Weapons
Name: Gunslinger Weapons
Cheat Code: History is Written by Fools
Activating the Gunslinger Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Gunslinger Weapons.
Unlock All Outfits Cheat
Name: Own all outfits
Cheat Code: Vanity. All is Vanity
Activating the Own All Outfits cheat will grant access to all outfits.
Reveal Map
Name: Fog of War
Cheat Code: You Long For Sight and See Nothing
Activating the Fog of War cheat will reveal the full map before discovery.
Get Fast Money Cheat
Name: Add $500
Cheat Code: Greed is Now a Virtue
Activating the Add $500 cheat will grant increments of $500 per activation.
Unlock All Recipes Cheat
Name: Learn all Recipes
Cheat Code: Eat of Knowledge
Activating the Learn All Recipes cheat will grant access to all crafting Recipes.
Unlock All Camp Upgrades
Name: Purchase All Camp Upgrades
Cheat Code: Share
Activating the Purchase All Camp Upgrades cheat will give all ledger upgrades and increase max supply levels.
Max Honor Cheat
Name: Increase Honor
Cheat Code: Virtue Unearned is Not Virtue
Activating the Increase Honor cheat will max out your Honor.
Minimum Honor
Name: Decrease Honor
Cheat Code: You Revel in Your Disgrace, I See
Activating the Decrease Honor cheat will decrease your Honor to the minimum amount.
Reset Honor Meter
Name: Reset Honor
Cheat Code: Balance. All is Balance
Activating the Reset Honor cheat will reset your Honor to neutral.
Infinite Stamina Cheat
Name: Infinite Stamina
Cheat Code: The Lucky Be Strong Evermore
Activating the Infinite Stamina Cheat will grant Infinite Stamina for you and your horse.
Infinite Dead Eye Cheat
Name: Infinite Dead Eye
Cheat Code: Be Greedy Only For Forsight
Activating the Infinite Dead Eye cheat will grant Infinite Dead Eye.
Automatic Dead Eye Level 1
Name Set Dead Eye to Level 1
Cheat Code: Guide Me Better
Select Dead Eye Level to Use. Activating Dead Eye Level 1 will give you basic Dead Eye functionality.
Automatic Dead Eye Level 2
Name: Set Dead Eye to Level 2
Cheat Code: Make Me Better
Select Dead Eye Level to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 2 will allow you to manually mark targets with Dead Eye.
Automatic Dead Eye Level 3
Name: Set Dead Eye to Level
Cheat Code: I Shall Be Better
Select the Dead Eye Level to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 3 will allow you to remain in Dead Eye after firing your weapon.
Automatic Dead Eye Level 4
Name: Set Dead Eye Level 4
Cheat Code: I Still Seek More
Select the Dead Eye Leve to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 4 will highlight fatal areas while in Dead Eye.
Automatic Dead Eye Level 5
Name: Set Dead Eye Level 5
Cheat Code: I Seek and I Find
Select the Dead Eye Level to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 5 will highlight critical areas in addition to fatal areas while in Dead Eye.
Refill All Bars
Name: Set Health, Stamina, and Dead Eye Bars to Full
Cheat Code: You Flourish Before You Die
Activating the Set Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars to Full will refill all your bars.
Increase Bar Levels
Name: Increase Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bar Levels
Cheat Code: Seek All the Bounty of This Place
Activating the Increase Halth, Stamina and Dead Eye Bar Levels cheat will increase the level of all your bars.
Refill All Bars and Fortify
Name: Fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars
Cheat Code: You Seek More Than The World Offers
Activating the Fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars cheat will refill and Fortify all of your bars.
Increase Horse Bonding
Name: Increase Horse Bonding
Cheat Code: My Kingdom is a Horse
Activating the Increase Horse Bonding cheat will increase your bonding with all your owned Horses.
Increase Whistle Range
Name: Increase Whistle Range For Horse
Cheat Code: Better Than My Dog
Activating the Increase Whistle Range For Horse cheat will allow your Horse to find you, regardless of distance.
Instant Drunk
Name: Drunk
Cheat Code: A Fool on Command
Activating the Drunk cheat will force you to become Drunk.
Spawn Superior Horse
Name Create Superior Horse
Cheat Code: You Want More Than You Have
Activating the Create Superior Horse cheat will create a Superior Horse for use.
Spawn Race Horse
Name: Create a Race Horse
Cheat Code: Run! Run! Run!
Activating the Create Race Horse cheat will create a Race Horse for use.
Spawn War Horse
Name: Create a War Horse
Cheat Code: You are a Beast Built For War
Activating the Create War Horse cheat will create a War Horse for use.
Spawn Random Horse
Name: Create Random Horse
Cheat Code: You Want Something New
Location: Found in broken building north of Clemens Point
Activating the Create Random Horse cheat will create a Random Horse for use.
Spawn Stagecoach
Name: Create Stagecoach
Cheat Code: The Best of the Old Ways
Activating the Create Stagecoach cheat will create a Stagecoach for use.
Spawn Wagon
Name: Create Wagon
Cheat Code: Keep Your Dreams Simple
Activating the Create Wagon cheat will create a Wagon for use.
Spawn Buggy
Name: Create Buggy
Cheat Code: Keep Your Dreams Light
Activating the Create Buggy cheat will create a Buggy for use.
Spawn Circus Wagon
Name: Create a circus wagon
Cheat Code: Would You Be Happier as a Clown
Activating the Create Circus Wagon cheat will create a Circus Wagon for use.
Increase Wanted Level
Name: Increase Wanted Level
Cheat Code: You Want Punishment
Activating the Increase Wanted Level cheat will increase you Wanted level.
Decrease Wanted Level Cheat
Name: Decrease Wanted Level
Cheat Code: You Want Freedom
Activating the Decrease Wanted Level cheat will decrease your Wanted Level.
Clear All Bounties Cheat
Name: Clear All Bounties and Lockdown Areas
Cheat Code: You Want Everyone To Go Away
Activating the Clear All Bounties and Lockdown Areas cheat removes all bounties on the player and removes lockdown areas.
