Red Dead Redemption 2 Cheat Codes Full List

Red Dead Redemption Cheat Codes are back, and just like the last game, they’re scattered across the world for players to locate. Some can be found in newspapers, and others can only be found by exploring the world. Cheats have been discovered in newspapers, scrawled on buildings, in drawers, and on other structures. The cheats can do things like spawn weapons, replenish energy, spawn horses, and offer players other helpful boons.

The code entry screen is tucked away in the settings menu for the game. Just press the pause button in the game at any time, head to settings, press Y (Xbox) or Triangle (PlayStation) and enter the cheat exactly how it appears. Using cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 does give you access to some things that you would otherwise have to earn, but there are downsides, too.

Turning on cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 means that you can no longer save your single player progress. Also, using cheats will lock you out of earning the game’s Achievements. At any point, if you restart the game after turning on a cheat, you will spawn in the game the moment before you turned them on.

Infinite Ammo Cheat

Name: Infinite Ammunition

Cheat Code: Abundance is the Dullest Desire

Activating the Infinite Ammunition cheat will grant access to Infinite Ammunition for all Weapons and Ammunition types.

Spawn Basic Weapons

Name: Basic Weapons

Cheat Code: A Simple Life, a Beautiful Death

Activating the Basic Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Basic Weapons.

Spawn Heavy Weapons

Name: Heavy Weapons

Cheat Code: Greed is American Virtue

Activating the Heavy Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Heavy Weapons.

Spawn Stealth Weapons

Name: Stealth Weapons

Cheat Code: Death is Silence

Activating the Stealth Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Stealth Weapons.

Spawn Gunslinger Weapons

Name: Gunslinger Weapons

Cheat Code: History is Written by Fools

Activating the Gunslinger Weapons cheat will grant access to a loadout of Gunslinger Weapons.

Unlock All Outfits Cheat

Name: Own all outfits

Cheat Code: Vanity. All is Vanity

Activating the Own All Outfits cheat will grant access to all outfits.

Reveal Map

Name: Fog of War

Cheat Code: You Long For Sight and See Nothing

Activating the Fog of War cheat will reveal the full map before discovery.

Get Fast Money Cheat

Name: Add $500

Cheat Code: Greed is Now a Virtue

Activating the Add $500 cheat will grant increments of $500 per activation.

Unlock All Recipes Cheat

Name: Learn all Recipes

Cheat Code: Eat of Knowledge

Activating the Learn All Recipes cheat will grant access to all crafting Recipes.

Unlock All Camp Upgrades

Name: Purchase All Camp Upgrades

Cheat Code: Share

Activating the Purchase All Camp Upgrades cheat will give all ledger upgrades and increase max supply levels.

Max Honor Cheat

Name: Increase Honor

Cheat Code: Virtue Unearned is Not Virtue

Activating the Increase Honor cheat will max out your Honor.

Minimum Honor

Name: Decrease Honor

Cheat Code: You Revel in Your Disgrace, I See

Activating the Decrease Honor cheat will decrease your Honor to the minimum amount.

Reset Honor Meter

Name: Reset Honor

Cheat Code: Balance. All is Balance

Activating the Reset Honor cheat will reset your Honor to neutral.

Infinite Stamina Cheat

Name: Infinite Stamina

Cheat Code: The Lucky Be Strong Evermore

Activating the Infinite Stamina Cheat will grant Infinite Stamina for you and your horse.

Infinite Dead Eye Cheat

Name: Infinite Dead Eye

Cheat Code: Be Greedy Only For Forsight

Activating the Infinite Dead Eye cheat will grant Infinite Dead Eye.

Automatic Dead Eye Level 1

Name Set Dead Eye to Level 1

Cheat Code: Guide Me Better

Select Dead Eye Level to Use. Activating Dead Eye Level 1 will give you basic Dead Eye functionality.

Automatic Dead Eye Level 2

Name: Set Dead Eye to Level 2

Cheat Code: Make Me Better

Select Dead Eye Level to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 2 will allow you to manually mark targets with Dead Eye.

Automatic Dead Eye Level 3

Name: Set Dead Eye to Level

Cheat Code: I Shall Be Better

Select the Dead Eye Level to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 3 will allow you to remain in Dead Eye after firing your weapon.

Automatic Dead Eye Level 4

Name: Set Dead Eye Level 4

Cheat Code: I Still Seek More

Select the Dead Eye Leve to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 4 will highlight fatal areas while in Dead Eye.

Automatic Dead Eye Level 5

Name: Set Dead Eye Level 5

Cheat Code: I Seek and I Find

Select the Dead Eye Level to use. Activating Dead Eye Level 5 will highlight critical areas in addition to fatal areas while in Dead Eye.

Refill All Bars

Name: Set Health, Stamina, and Dead Eye Bars to Full

Cheat Code: You Flourish Before You Die

Activating the Set Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars to Full will refill all your bars.

Increase Bar Levels

Name: Increase Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bar Levels

Cheat Code: Seek All the Bounty of This Place

Activating the Increase Halth, Stamina and Dead Eye Bar Levels cheat will increase the level of all your bars.

Refill All Bars and Fortify

Name: Fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars

Cheat Code: You Seek More Than The World Offers

Activating the Fortify Health, Stamina and Dead Eye Bars cheat will refill and Fortify all of your bars.

Increase Horse Bonding

Name: Increase Horse Bonding

Cheat Code: My Kingdom is a Horse

Activating the Increase Horse Bonding cheat will increase your bonding with all your owned Horses.

Increase Whistle Range

Name: Increase Whistle Range For Horse

Cheat Code: Better Than My Dog

Activating the Increase Whistle Range For Horse cheat will allow your Horse to find you, regardless of distance.

Instant Drunk

Name: Drunk

Cheat Code: A Fool on Command

Activating the Drunk cheat will force you to become Drunk.

Spawn Superior Horse

Name Create Superior Horse

Cheat Code: You Want More Than You Have

Activating the Create Superior Horse cheat will create a Superior Horse for use.

Spawn Race Horse

Name: Create a Race Horse

Cheat Code: Run! Run! Run!

Activating the Create Race Horse cheat will create a Race Horse for use.

Spawn War Horse

Name: Create a War Horse

Cheat Code: You are a Beast Built For War

Activating the Create War Horse cheat will create a War Horse for use.

Spawn Random Horse

Name: Create Random Horse

Cheat Code: You Want Something New

Location: Found in broken building north of Clemens Point

Activating the Create Random Horse cheat will create a Random Horse for use.

Spawn Stagecoach

Name: Create Stagecoach

Cheat Code: The Best of the Old Ways

Activating the Create Stagecoach cheat will create a Stagecoach for use.

Spawn Wagon

Name: Create Wagon

Cheat Code: Keep Your Dreams Simple

Activating the Create Wagon cheat will create a Wagon for use.

Spawn Buggy

Name: Create Buggy

Cheat Code: Keep Your Dreams Light

Activating the Create Buggy cheat will create a Buggy for use.

Spawn Circus Wagon

Name: Create a circus wagon

Cheat Code: Would You Be Happier as a Clown

Activating the Create Circus Wagon cheat will create a Circus Wagon for use.

Increase Wanted Level

Name: Increase Wanted Level

Cheat Code: You Want Punishment

Activating the Increase Wanted Level cheat will increase you Wanted level.

Decrease Wanted Level Cheat

Name: Decrease Wanted Level

Cheat Code: You Want Freedom

Activating the Decrease Wanted Level cheat will decrease your Wanted Level.

Clear All Bounties Cheat

Name: Clear All Bounties and Lockdown Areas

Cheat Code: You Want Everyone To Go Away

Activating the Clear All Bounties and Lockdown Areas cheat removes all bounties on the player and removes lockdown areas.

