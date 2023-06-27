Red Dead Redemption 2: Where to Find Rare Horses

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a vast array of horses for you to choose from, and you will no doubt develop a great bond with them over time — some people are also interested in finding the rarest horses. There is plenty of opportunity for you to look around the open world for rare horses which you think would make a great fit for you. This article will take you through where to find rare horses in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Rarest Horse Locations in Red Dead Redemption 2

There are two extremely rare horses to find in Red Dead Redemption 2. These two horses can’t be bought or earned through quests like the Serial Killer Mystery locations. The two horses are the Tiger Striped Bay Coat Mustang and The White Coat Arabian.

The specific locations of each of these horses vary and it can take a lot of time to find the rare horses during natural exploration. Instead, we have made sure to showcase an image showcasing the map location of where you can find a specific rare horse such as the Tiger Striped Bay Coat Mustang horse. The red crosshairs are where you should travel in order to start your search.

The Tiger Striped Bay Coat Mustang Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Tiger Striped Bay Coat Mustang can only be found in New Austin. Other Mustangs can be found throughout the world, but this one only can be found in one area of the game. Look for this rare horse in the Eastern part of the Rio Bravo Region. To find it, search the bluffs just west of Rio Del Lobo Rock.

Once you spot the horse, you’re going to need to lasso it and then go through the breaking process to actually ride it. You will then need to work on bonding with the horse to get it to its best performance. Though it isn’t a Superior Horse, it is one of the most unique horses in the game.

The Arabian White Coat Location

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Arabian White Coat is a pretty horse. All white, this horse can be found up in Grizzlies West on the Western banks of Lake Isabella. This gorgeous horse is hard to find but easy to spot as it is all white. Just like any other wild horse, to catch it, you need to lasso it before it tries to get away and then start the breaking process to make it your own.

Other semi-rare horses include the Hungarian Half-Bred, which can be found in a couple of places: Northwest of Blackwater and Cholla Springs. The Mustang can be found North of Armadillo and East of Armadillo, as well as in Rio Bravo and The Heartlands.

Now that you know where to find the rarest horses in Red Dead Redemption 2, you can begin the search with great prowess once again.

- This article was updated on June 27th, 2023