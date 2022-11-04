Can You Play Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam Deck?

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular open-world video games and took the gaming world by storm when it came out in 2018. With so much love for this game, players may wonder if they can bring it on the go by loading it onto their new Valve Steam Deck. The answer is yes, it is possible, and we will go over everything you need to know regarding this topic.

Is Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam Deck?

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been available since its release on multiple platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Most recently, Rockstar has also made their famous title compatible with the Steam Deck, bringing fans back to the title for another round through the story.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been playable for some time now on the handheld device, but due to the lack of support, there were tons of crashes and bugs in-game. There seems to be a solution, as the game is officially verified according to the SteamDB website, making it an actual title for the system. Being a Steam Deck verified title means that the game should be improved regarding performance issues and bugs previously seen for the game on the console. It is important to note that Rockstar’s latest game has high requirements, so players should be connected to the internet for the best performance.

This is an excellent move for Rockstar as it will bring old and even new players to the title, considering how well the Steam Deck has been selling. According to the VGChartz website, the console has recently hit over 1 million units sold, meaning that many of these users are more than likely to play Red Dead Redemption 2 due to its high critic rating and word of mouth.

If you are interested in playing Red Dead Redemption 2 on a handheld and have yet to get the chance to buy a Steam Deck, the good news is that there isn’t a wait anymore, and you can purchase one right now. According to the official Steam Deck website, the estimated delivery time is only 1 to 2 weeks, so go for it! Once you make your purchase, check out our picks for the best Red Dead Redemption 2 Stranger Missions to get the most out of your purchase.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 4th, 2022