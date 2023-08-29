Using cover in Red Dead Redemption 2 is going to be essential to staying alive in a shootout. There are many shooting sections in the game where you’ll be fighting against waves of enemies who have all got you in their sights. Utilizing the cover feature will give you a better chance of staying alive and it can be used on all types of things. Here is how to use cover in Red Dead Redemption 2.

How to Use Cover in Red Dead Redemption 2

To use cover in Red Dead Redemption 2 you will use the RB/R1 button to hide behind a nearby wall, structure, or object. You can then use the Right Stick to look around while in cover and use the Left Stick to break out of cover. To move around while remaining in cover you can use the X/Square button to transition to the other side of cover or the next available cover.

Using cover is vital to surviving some of the harder and longer gun battles in the game. Just remember that you need to press RB just once to enter into cover and then you can use the sticks to look around or move.

Shooting from cover functions similarly to how it does when you are not in cover. You can also still use your Dead Eye ability while behind cover or use the cover to get some extra time to consume a tonic or food item while being pinned down by gunfire.

When Should You Exit Cover in Red Dead Redemption 2?

Knowing when to come out of cover is as important as knowing how and when to use it. As previously mentioned, the game will throw waves of enemies at you, making taking cover the only way to survive. When you’re in cover, it can be intimidating as your enemies rain down bullets toward your location. Getting the timing down on when to exit cover can be challenging, but it’s all about keeping an eye on your enemies.

Just like you, your opponent needs to reload their guns. Stay in cover as your enemies unload their clips, and when they stop shooting and go to reload, this is when you come out of cover and take aim. If you’re quick enough, you can take out a handful of enemies as they try to reload their guns.

Entering and exiting cover will eventually become second nature as you practice to get the timing down. Just keep reading your opponent’s every move, and you’ll start to see the perfect moment to make your move.

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2023