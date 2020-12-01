Update 1.26 for Red Dead Redemption 2 has been released, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This update focuses entirely on Red Dead Online, so players holding out for more story mode content will be disappointed with its contents. If you’re an avid Red Dead Online player, however, there are significant additions for the Bounty Hunter role and new bounties to tackle that are designed with experienced players in mind. There’s also an all-new Outlaw Pass to dive into with winter-themed rewards, perfect for the upcoming cold weather. If you’ve yet to jump into the game, a standalone version of Red Dead Online is available now for an introductory price of $5. Here’s everything new with Red Dead Redemption 2 update 1.26

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Prestigious Bounty Hunter License The Prestigious Bounty Hunter License adds 10 new Ranks of progression atop the 20 from the Bounty Hunter Role Ranks with high level items and skills to acquire, new weapon variants and horses, Infamous Bounty targets on the Bounty Boards and more.

Legendary Bounty: Gene Beau Finley Prestigious Bounty Hunters should keep an eye on the Local Bounty Boards over the next few weeks for information on new Legendary Bounties, starting with dandy-turned-bastard Gene “Beau” Finley and his gang wanted for a string of robberies.

Outlaw Pass No. 4 A new Outlaw Pass also makes its way to Red Dead Online today, with new outfits, emotes, camp upgrades and more.

Improvements, Bonuses, New Horses, & More Various additions and improvements have also been implemented today including the ability to combine stubble with beard styles and use the Advanced Camera while on horseback. Bounty Hunters can use a new Gunspinning Management option in the Player Menu to select and swap learned Gunspinning tricks. Visit the local Stable to peruse the new Mustangs and Missouri Fox Trotters.

Discounts and Bonuses Bounty Hunter missions reward Double XP Increased RDO$ and XP payouts in Free Roam Missions/Events and Bounty Missions Bounty Hunter License discounted by 5 Gold Bars Novice, Promising, Established, and Distinguished Bounty Hunter Items are 40% off A Land of Opportunities missions reward Double XP “Kill Them, Each and Every One” and “Destroyed by Grief” reward bonus RDO$100 upon completion All Red Dead Online players will receive Rewards for 2,000 Club XP and 2,000 Bounty Hunter XP this week; those Rank 5 or above will receive a Treasure Map, while all players Rank 10 or above get a free Ability Card Upgrade of their choice. Pamphlets, Melee/Thrown Weapons are 30% off Tents, Camp Themes, Camp Dogs, and Fast Travel Posts are 40% off Additional discounts include: 30% off all Stable Slots 30% off all Repeaters 30% off all Pistols 30% off the Schofield Revolver 30% off all Horses 30% off all Saddles and Improved Saddles 30% off all Coats (doesn’t include Legendary Animal clothing) 30% off all Vests 40% off all Outfits including Role Outfits



Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. For more information regarding this update, visit the official Rockstar site.