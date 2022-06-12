Redfall: Release Date, Characters, Trailer, And Everything We Know So Far

If you’re looking to try your hand at hunting down vampires, it seems that Redfall may be the game for you. Brought to life by Arkane Studios, the same developers that gave us Dishonored, you’ll find yourself and your friends taking down fast-moving vampires with an assortment of weapons and powers, while doing everything in your power to survive.

With the reveal of gameplay at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase today, it looks like players are in for a great time, as well as some information about these characters. Let’s take a look at what was shown today, and find out when we can expect to get our hands on Redfall.

Redfall Release Date

While there was no concrete release date shown, everything that was shown in the showcase today will be available in the next 12 months, so when Redfall releases in 2023, we can expect it anytime before June. This gives the developers plenty of time to get everything handled and make this truly a game for the ages.

Redfall Characters

You’ll be able to control of 4 different characters, all with their own unique skills.

Jacob Boyer The Deadeye with an Undead Eye – Turn invisible and snipe your foes

Remi De La Rosa The Ingenious Ingeniera – Create robots and other items to help the team

Devinder Crousley The Verified Cryptid Hunter – Harness Electric spears and other powers

Layla Ellison The Telekinetic Threat In Student Debt – Create Shields and use telekinetic powers



Taking place in a semi-open world, you and your friends will be able to hunt vampires to your heart’s content, blasting baddies and taking down big bosses. It seems like this may shape up to be a great title, with witty dialog and exciting set-pieces. We are sure to see more gameplay as this game nears completion, so be sure to keep an eye out for all of the details!

Redfall will be available in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC and will be available on Day One for Xbox Game Pass.