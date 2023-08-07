Remnant 2 DLC Roadmap, Explained

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 had an impressive launch, selling over a million units in its first week. With its original, Remnant: From the Ashes, receiving DLC after its launch, fans of the series are wondering when we can expect additions to the sequel. Read on to learn about the Remnant 2 DLC roadmap as we detail everything we know.

When Will Remnant 2 Get DLC?

Developer Gunfire Games have confirmed that Remnant 2 will receive three DLCs within a year of the game’s initial release date. With Remnant 2 officially released on July 25, 2023, the community can expect to have all three DLCs by July 25, 2024, at the latest. This information comes from the official Remnant Game website.

If we look at the DLC release dates for Remnant: From the Ashes, “Swamps of Corsus,” released on April 28, 2020, and “Subject 2923,” released on August 20, 2023. Respectively, that is eight months for its first DLC and a year for its second after the base game’s release. If Gunfire Games plan on following the same pattern, we could expect Remnant 2’s first DLC around March 2024.

President of Gunfire Games, David Adams, took to X to mention how pleased he is that people are enjoying the game and how the studio is planning for DLC and free additions. He also clarifies that they are putting “as much passion and energy into making them awesome.” Check out the official post from David Adams below.

It's great to see soo many people enjoying #Remnant2 . We are busy fixing issues, and planning (free) additions to the game. As for DLC, we will put as much passion and energy into making them awesome. — David Adams (@DadamsDavid) July 31, 2023

As for what the DLC will entail, or what the free additions will be, remains unknown. If the DLC is anything like what Remnant: From the Ashes received, then we should expect new levels, new bosses and enemy types, a new mode, and more. I’m hoping they add more Mods and Mutators to the game as well, as I feel like those make the sequel so unique, as it allows for freedom in build creation and customization.

- This article was updated on August 7th, 2023