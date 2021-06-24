Update 1.24 has arrived for Remnant from the Ashes, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It’s been a while we’ve seen an impactful update for Remnant from the Ashes, but that doesn’t mean the team behind the beloved souls-like with guns stopped tweaking the game for making it even better than it already is. This time around, we receive some highly requested fixes for numerous issues that were present in the game, a couple of general improvements and most importantly, the implementation of a native resolution without breaking that sweet 60 fps performance, in next-gen consoles. Both versions of the Xbox receive this treatment, alongside PlayStation 5. While we don’t see any new content being added, Remnant from the Ashes has enough going around even for its most hardcore players. Besides, as the team claimed a while ago, their latest expansion was also the last addition content we are going to see for their precious IP. That said, it is still active enough for them to keep supporting it for as long as they can. Below you will find in detail everything that was changed with update 1.24.

Remnant From the Ashes Update 1.24 Patch Notes

[ GENERAL ]

Anti-Cheat

Fixed an issue that caused anti-cheat to trigger when buying items

Added additional checks when certifying the amount of items that can be removed/added to the profile

Invisible Walls

Fixed numerous mesh issues that were causing bullet-blocking.

PS4 Pro V-Sync

Fixed an issue that disabled V-Sync on the last released.

PS5 / XBSS/X

We have removed the performance mode option from the video settings and instead allow it to natively run at which ever resolution is best for the active screen, either 1080p or 4k, while maintaining 60FPS.

[ MISC ]

Added Abstraction Credits

[ ITEMS ]

Ring of the Punisher

Enabled proper interaction with debuffs that weren’t triggering the bonus

Volatile Gem

Changed the behavior behind the scenes so that it can receive damage buffs from “melee” damage type.

Increased the buff value.

Updated the description to better represent the new functionality.

Hotshot

Fixed a logic error that caused it to not deal bonus damage.

Warlord Armor

Fixed the buff behavior so that it is removed when taking off armor.

Explosive Shot

Adjusted collision to reduce/prevent pushing enemies off their root location.

Labyrinth Armor / Evoker’s Seal

Fixed an issue that caused these two items to not work together on weapon swap.

[ ENEMY ]

Warg & Warg Rider

Fixed an issue causing the Warg and Warg Rider to become desynced.

Remnant from the Ashes is available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC. For more info about the game, feel free to check their official website right here.