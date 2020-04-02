Resident Evil 3 – How to Get Weapon Attachments

Resident Evil 3 is much more action-focused than its predecessor, so you’ll be doing a lot more shooting this time around. Each of your weapons can be enhanced and upgraded with various weapon attachments, which can be found throughout the story. Both Jill and Carlos can upgrade their respective guns with attachments, and they can transform some of the weaker guns in the game like the handgun into powerful weapons. Attachments can be found all over the place, with some being locked in safes and others just lying around. There are also a few that you can get from Nemesis as a reward for fighting him rather than running away. This is how to get weapon attachments in Resident Evil 3 remake.

How to Get Weapon Attachments in Resident Evil 3

Most of the weapons in Resident Evil 3 have multiple attachments that make them better. There are two primary ways of obtaining new attachments. The first is to find them through exploration. Many weapon attachments will be locked away in safes and lockers, like the Red Dot Sight for Jill’s handgun that you can find in the first safe in the game. Other attachments will just be sitting out in the open, so be sure to keep your eye out while you’re exploring.

The second way of getting new weapon attachments is by fighting Nemesis. He won’t drop anything during scripted boss fights, but if you manage to do enough damage to Nemesis while he’s pursuing you, he’ll drop a box containing an item for you. If you manage to force Nemesis to take a knee early on in the story while he’s chasing you through the Raccoon City streets, he’ll drop an Extended Magazine for Jill’s handgun. If you manage to do it again, there’s a chance he’ll drop a Moderator suppressor that makes critical shots much easier to land. If you have enough ammo and supplies, it may be worth it to fight Nemesis for a bit in the hope that he’ll drop something useful. You’ll even get a trophy/achievement for getting him to relinquish an item for the first time.

