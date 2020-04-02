The Hospital section of Resident Evil 3 is filled with blocked off paths, locked doors, and deadly Hunters, and there’s also a safe in the Nurse’s Station thrown in for good measure. While you understandably might not focus on the safe while trying to navigate what’s left of the Hospital, the reward is more than worth the extra effort. If you’re able to unlock the safe while dodging the zombies and Hunters that are out to get you, you’ll be rewarded with a new attachment for the assault rifle that will make managing large crowds much easier. This is how to unlock the Nurse’s Station safe in Resident Evil 3.

Resident Evil 3 Nurse’s Station Safe Code

The Nurse’s Station safe is located on the second floor of the Hospital. There’s a memo in the Operating Room on the first floor of the building that contains the code, but if you want to open the safe immediately, the code is 9 clockwise, 3 counterclockwise. Inside, you’ll find a dual magazine attachment for the assault rifle, doubling the amount of ammo you can use before reloading. This is immensely helpful in clearing large groups of zombies, and you’ll thank yourself for grabbing it once you reach a particularly action-packed segment just moments after doing what needs to be done in the Hospital.

- This article was updated on:April 2nd, 2020