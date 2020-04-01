Resident Evil 3 Pre-Order Bonus Guide

Resident Evil 3 is the follow-up to last year’s incredible Resident Evil 2 remake, reimagining the Raccoon City outbreak for a new generation. Just like the original game on the PlayStation, Resident Evil 3 remake is arriving just one year after Resident Evil 2, although the turnaround is even shorter this time around. Resident Evil 3 remake launches in just a few days on April 3, 2020, so you don’t have to wait long to revisit the streets of Raccoon City. Also included with the game is Resident Evil Resistance, an asymmetrical multiplayer mode that pits a team of four survivors against a player-controlled mastermind that has to prevent them from escaping. If the countless trailers (or our glowing review) have you excited for Resident Evil 3, then check out your pre-order and collector’s edition options below.

Resident Evil 3 Pre-Order Bonuses

All pre-orders of Resident Evil 3 come with the Classic Costume Pack, featuring Jill Valentine and Carlos Oliveira’s outfits from the original 1999 version of Resident Evil 3. The Classic Costume Pack comes with pre-orders of the game regardless of edition, so even the standard edition will get you the bonus costumes. Other than that, there aren’t any other pre-order bonuses for Resident Evil 3 outside of one exception.

Best Buy is offering a free steelbook case (pictured above) with every physical copy of Resident Evil 3 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, so if you’re planning on picking up a physical copy of the game, Best Buy will get you the most out of your purchase.

Resident Evil 3 Collector’s Edition

If you’re really excited for Resident Evil 3, then there’s the Collector’s Edition of the game. Priced at $179.99, the Collector’s Edition includes the game, the soundtrack for both Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil Resistance, an artbook, a double-sided map of Raccoon City, and an 11″ tall statue of Jill Valentine, all in a STARS-themed box. The Collector’s Edition of Resident Evil 3 is exclusively sold at GameStop, and it’s currently sold out. It’s been sold out for a while, but more copies could become available leading up to launch.

If you’re still on the fence about forking over the extra cash for the Collector’s Edition, or even you’re still debating whether or not to pick up the standard version of Resident Evil 3, check out our review of the game.

- This article was updated on:March 31st, 2020