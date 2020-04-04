Resident Evil Resistance is the multiplayer component of the fantastic Resident Evil 3 Remake, pitting a team of four survivors against a player-controlled mastermind that must prevent their escape. Like many other asymmetrical horror games, teamwork and communication are crucial in Resident Evil Resistance. An uncoordinated group of survivors will quickly meet their demise, while a group with excellent synergy will perform much better. As such, many people will want to play the game with a group of friends, that way they can communicate and succeed with people they actually trust.

How to Play with Friends in Resident Evil Resistance

Teaming up with friends in Resident Evil Resistance isn’t as straightforward as it could be, but once you figure out how to do it, it’s a breeze. In order to play with friends, you need to queue up for a match and select Survivor (Team Play). After doing so, a menu will pop up with your name and three empty slots. An Invite Friends button will be at the bottom of the menu, and pressing it will allow you to invite your friends to your squad. This method works on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

There are some restrictions to playing Resident Evil 3 Resistance with your friends. Because the survivors and mastermind are opposed to one another, you cannot split your group between teams. That means you can only play as survivors when playing with friends. Playing as the mastermind is a strictly solo affair. To reiterate, you can only play as survivors if you play with friends. The mastermind you and your friends are matched with will always be a random online player. This is to ensure that groups are not split between teams and that communication between survivors and the mastermind is completely cut off. If you want to play the game by yourself, then the mastermind is perfect for solo players.