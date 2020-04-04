Resident Evil Resistance – How to Unlock Jill

Resident Evil Resistance is the multiplayer component of Resident Evil 3, pitting a team of four survivors against one player-controlled mastermind that must prevent their escape. There are several playable survivors for players to choose from, each with their own unique traits, but as it stands right now, every one of them is an original character. There aren’t any Resident Evil protagonists or famous Resident Evil characters among the survivor roster, but that will change in the future. Resident Evil Resistance is set to get numerous free updates over the next few months, adding multiple new playable characters, including a familiar face. Jill Valentine is not currently available in Resident Evil Resistance, but she’ll be coming to the game very soon in a post-launch update.

How to Unlock Jill Valentine in Resident Evil Resistance

Jill Valentine is currently not available in Resident Evil Resistance. She’ll be added to the game in a free post-launch update on April 17. Capcom revealed the date in the Resident Evil 3 launch trailer, although nothing was shared about her abilities or gameplay style for the multiplayer mode. We won’t have to wait long to find out how Jill plays in Resident Evil Resistance, because she’ll be coming to the game very soon, just two weeks after launch.

Resident Evil Resistance isn’t as strong as Resident Evil 3, but it’s an interesting concept that could add some longevity to the total package if Capcom handles it well. The open beta saw several issues with matchmaking and connections on multiple platforms, however, which raises concerns about how technically sound the game will be in the long run. Other games in a similar vein to Resistance, like Dead By Daylight and Friday the 13th, have gained huge popularity despite some initial technical shortcomings, so only time will tell how Resident Evil Resistance fares in the long run.

- This article was updated on:April 4th, 2020