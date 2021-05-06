Resident Evil Village: How to Get a Lockpick

A lockpick is one of the most useful items you can have in your inventory in Resident Evil Village, allowing you to open anything with “an easy-to-pick lock.” Because they’re so useful, they’re also quite rare, but you can find a decent amount of them if you check every nook and cranny of every room you come across. There are only a set number of lockpicks in the entire game though, and you may not be able to find them all on your first playthrough. This means you’ll have to be careful with your lockpicks and choose which locks are actually worth opening. Here’s how to get a lockpick in Resident Evil Village

Where to Find a Lockpick in Resident Evil Village

Lockpicks can be found in several places in Resident Evil Village. The earliest lockpick you can find is located in Castle Dimitrescu in a hallway connecting the Kitchen and Dining Room. It’s sitting on a table near a lantern, so it’s very hard to miss.

There’s an easy-to-pick lock in the same hallway, but keep in mind that lockpicks are single-use items that dare destroyed upon use. You won’t be able to reuse the same lockpick over and over like a key item. The locked drawer in this hallway contains a wooden angel statue that you can sell to the Duke for Lei. If you don’t want a valuable item to sell, then hang onto this lockpick for a future lock.

You won’t ever have to use a lockpick to obtain a key item necessary to progress through the story, but locked drawers and containers usually hold valuable items and resources. Extra ammo or Lei never hurts, especially in a game like Resident Evil Village, so try to find as many lockpicks as you can.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on:May 6th, 2021