Housemarque’s Returnal has received a substantial patch that will fix the way the trophy system works and also work to fix several small bugs. This update will also include some rebalancing of difficulty. While the update is not the flashiest thing in the world, it will fix many of the issues plaguing players trying to get a platinum trophy and enhance the experience of playing the game. Returnal is great, and it is nice that the developers have decided to invest more time into making it the best it can be. Here is everything new with Returnal Update 1.4.o.

Returnal Update 1.4.0 Patch Notes

Highlights:

Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 and 2 Trophies

Patinum: Added Support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed

Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9,34,35 and 46 to appear more often

Platinum: Fixed an issues where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survery Trophies

Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count

UI: Hud labels for items are now hidden when selene is firing a weapon

UI: Fixed an issue where 2 action could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets

Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending

Audio: General mix improvements across the experience

Audio: Improved surround sound setup support

Audio: Added more DualSense haptics when using Icarian Grapnel

Audio: Improved dynamic range recommendation system

Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations

Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu

Game Balance:

Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game

Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses

Balance: Enemies, Weapons and Bosses- difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience

Mic Bug-fixes

Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach

Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight

Fixes Weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not after collecting them

Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances

Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room

Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes

Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Diver

Performance improvements, crash fixes and multiple minor bug fixes

As we said above, the update is not the most exciting thing in the world, but the addition of more dual sense haptics along with improvements to the games hud, audio settings, and balance all work to improve the quality of life and make Returnal a more exciting and seamless experience. It is good to see the game receiving strong post-launch support around issues that players have been struggling with. Returnal is available now on PlayStation 5. For more information regarding this patch, visit Housemarque’s official website.

- This article was updated on:June 13th, 2021