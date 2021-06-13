Housemarque’s Returnal has received a substantial patch that will fix the way the trophy system works and also work to fix several small bugs. This update will also include some rebalancing of difficulty. While the update is not the flashiest thing in the world, it will fix many of the issues plaguing players trying to get a platinum trophy and enhance the experience of playing the game. Returnal is great, and it is nice that the developers have decided to invest more time into making it the best it can be. Here is everything new with Returnal Update 1.4.o.
Returnal Update 1.4.0 Patch Notes
Highlights:
- Platinum: Added support for replaying certain Act 1 and 2 Trophies
- Patinum: Added Support to retroactively award Trophies which cannot be replayed
- Platinum: Added additional locations for Scout Logs 9,34,35 and 46 to appear more often
- Platinum: Fixed an issues where 1 Cipher was sometimes unobtainable for Biome Survery Trophies
- Platinum: Fixed an issue where some Activity Cards displayed an incorrect count
- UI: Hud labels for items are now hidden when selene is firing a weapon
- UI: Fixed an issue where 2 action could be mapped to a single button after switching controller presets
- Cinematics: Fixed a rare audio sync issue in the secret ending
- Audio: General mix improvements across the experience
- Audio: Improved surround sound setup support
- Audio: Added more DualSense haptics when using Icarian Grapnel
- Audio: Improved dynamic range recommendation system
- Audio: Allow users to override the dynamic range recommendations
- Audio: Allow users to change audio output from the game menu
Game Balance:
- Balance: Various bug fixes to certain artifacts, parasites, consumables, and when certain malfunctions can occur in the early parts of the game
- Balance: Players no longer receive parasites as rewards when players avenge their corpses
- Balance: Enemies, Weapons and Bosses- difficulty adjustments in all Biomes for a more balanced gameplay experience
Mic Bug-fixes
- Fixed an issue where Hyperion may drop the Key out of reach
- Fixed an issue where Ophion may become invisible if the player uses a Reconstructor during the fight
- Fixes Weapons not being found in Biomes after scanning but not after collecting them
- Fixed an issue where Selene could jump impossibly long distances
- Fixed multiple issues where Selene may become trapped in a room
- Fixed a rare freezing issue when teleporting in Crimson Wastes
- Fixed occasional frame rate drops when using the Electropylon Diver
- Performance improvements, crash fixes and multiple minor bug fixes
As we said above, the update is not the most exciting thing in the world, but the addition of more dual sense haptics along with improvements to the games hud, audio settings, and balance all work to improve the quality of life and make Returnal a more exciting and seamless experience. It is good to see the game receiving strong post-launch support around issues that players have been struggling with. Returnal is available now on PlayStation 5. For more information regarding this patch, visit Housemarque’s official website.
- This article was updated on:June 13th, 2021