Returnal Update 1.4.1 Patch Notes (PS5)

Small new update

July 5th, 2021 by Damian Seeto

Update 1.4.1 has arrived for Returnal and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A new patch for Returnal will be due out for the PS5 later today on July 5th, 2021. There has been some things fixed allowing you to earn a Platinum trophy much easier. You can simply now replay the Act 3 ending.

Other than that, most of the other things of today’s patch has been for bug fixes. It looks like the new update does not include any major new features or content to the game.

You can check out the full patch notes posted down below.

Returnal Update 1.4.1 Patch Notes

  • Platinum: “Atropian Survival”, “Welcome Home”, and “Sins of the Mother” Trophies can now be unlocked by replaying the Act 3 ending
  • Daily Challenge: Fixed a rare issue where players might be unable to complete a Daily Challenge in the Fractured Wastes
  • Daily Challenge: Fixed an occasional issue with incorrect loot spawning in the Daily Challenge
  • Fixed an issue which could cause save-game corruption in rare circumstances
  • Fixed an intermittent visual issue when scanning new items

If you want to know more about this patch, you can visit the official website. Returnal is out now exclusively for the PS5 console.

