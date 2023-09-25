Reverse 1999 Global Release Date, Pre-Registration Rewards, and Platforms

Image: Bluepoch

Reverse: 1999 is one of the hottest upcoming gacha games and players can finally pre-register for it to earn exclusive rewards when it launches. The global release of Reverse: 1999 is just around the corner and the long wait is finally over. Thousands of players have already pre-registered for the game, and in typical mobile game fashion, more rewards will be distributed if more pre-registration milestones are met. If you’re planning on playing Reverse: 1999 at all, you’re going to want a slice of these pre-registration rewards to get a headstart on your gacha collection.

Reverse 1999 Global Release Date

Reverse: 1999 will finally launch worldwide on Thursday, October 26, 2023, on PC, Android, and iOS. That’s the same release window as some of the year’s heaviest hitters like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder. There isn’t an exact release time yet, but you can expect the game’s servers to go live around midnight in your region whenever the release day rolls around.

Since it’s a global release, the servers will likely go live as soon as the clock strikes midnight on October 26 in the earliest regions like New Zealand and Japan. That means the game could become available the day before on the 25th in regions like North America and Europe. If the App Store or Google Play Store let you pre-install the app, then you can check repeatedly on the evening on the 25th to see if you can get into Reverse: 1999 ahead of schedule.

All Reverse 1999 Pre-Registration Rewards

If you pre-register for Reverse: 1999 on any platform, you’ll automatically be entitled to the full suite of pre-registration rewards once the game comes out at the end of October. Currently, the game has crossed 100,000 pre-registrations across all platforms. There are pre-registration milestones at 500,000 and 1,000,000 players too, and there’s still plenty of time for the Reverse: 1999 community to band together and reach them.

Pre-Registration Goal Rewards 100,000 Players – Clear Drop x300

– Simple Insight Package x5

– Dust x5000 500,000 Players – Clear Drop x500

– Sharpodonty x10000

– Jar of Picrasma Candy x1 1,000,000 Players – Matilda x1

– Clear Drop x1000

– Sharpodonty x20000

As it stands, these currencies mean nothing to most people since the game isn’t even out yet. Still, having a ton of resources and materials available on day one is better than nothing, and these are likely similar to the materials present in other gacha games on the market right now.

The main highlight is the free Matilda character being given away at 1,000,000 pre-registrations. She’s a 5-Star character, making her one of the rarest in all of Reverse: 1999. A free 5-Star is nothing to scoff at, so look forward to claiming her as a bonus reward if Reverse: 1999 crosses the 1,000,000 pre-registration threshold.

- This article was updated on September 25th, 2023