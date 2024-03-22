Rise of the Ronin Difficulty Levels Explained: Which Should You Choose?

Rise of the Ronin is a challenging RPG just like Team Ninja’s previous games, but there are difficulty settings this time around that let you customize the experience to your liking. Whether you want an easier, more laid-back adventure or a harder combat system that requires precise parry timing, there’s a difficulty option for you.

All Rise of the Ronin Difficulty Levels Explained

There are three difficulty levels in Rise of the Ronin.

Dawn

Dusk

Twilight

As you can probably tell, those are the game’s versions of easy, normal, and hard. These do much more than just adjust enemy health and damage, though, so you might need to choose an easier or harder mode if you struggle with things like parrying.

Image: Team Ninja

Dawn mode increases the effects of healing items and reduces the Ki consumption of attacks, letting you swing your sword more often without any consequences. It’s the perfect mode for people who just want to experience the story and world of Rise of the Ronin without worrying too much about the combat. There are even additional modifiers in the game’s settings menu that let you make Dawn mode even easier, so check those out if you’re still struggling with the combat.

Dusk mode is the default difficulty mode in Rise of the Ronin, but it’s still a bit easier than previous Team Ninja RPGs like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh. It’s a nice, balanced mode that still offers a decent challenge, though.

If you want difficulty along the lines of other Team Ninja games, then check out Twilight mode. Not only will enemies become more lethal, but they’ll also attack more frequently and become much more aggressive. Since managing your Ki and parrying incoming attacks is such a huge part of Rise of the Ronin, this adds another layer of difficulty on top of the usual hard mode modifiers.

You can change your difficulty settings at any time during Rise of the Ronin, so don’t worry about getting locked into a mode that you don’t enjoy. Since the game doesn’t offer any bonus rewards for playing on higher difficulties, there’s no shame in swapping to an easier mode to get past a tough boss fight, too.