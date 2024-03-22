Category:
GAME GUIDES

Rise of the Ronin Difficulty Levels Explained: Which Should You Choose?

Rise of the Ronin is a really tough RPG, but there are multiple difficulty options available that can fine tune the experience to your preferences.
Image of Diego Perez
Diego Perez
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 12:30 am
Image: Team Ninja

Rise of the Ronin is a challenging RPG just like Team Ninja’s previous games, but there are difficulty settings this time around that let you customize the experience to your liking. Whether you want an easier, more laid-back adventure or a harder combat system that requires precise parry timing, there’s a difficulty option for you.

Recommended Videos

All Rise of the Ronin Difficulty Levels Explained

There are three difficulty levels in Rise of the Ronin.

  • Dawn
  • Dusk
  • Twilight

As you can probably tell, those are the game’s versions of easy, normal, and hard. These do much more than just adjust enemy health and damage, though, so you might need to choose an easier or harder mode if you struggle with things like parrying.

Rise-of-the-Ronin-Combat-Co-Op
Image: Team Ninja

Dawn mode increases the effects of healing items and reduces the Ki consumption of attacks, letting you swing your sword more often without any consequences. It’s the perfect mode for people who just want to experience the story and world of Rise of the Ronin without worrying too much about the combat. There are even additional modifiers in the game’s settings menu that let you make Dawn mode even easier, so check those out if you’re still struggling with the combat.

Dusk mode is the default difficulty mode in Rise of the Ronin, but it’s still a bit easier than previous Team Ninja RPGs like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Nioh. It’s a nice, balanced mode that still offers a decent challenge, though.

If you want difficulty along the lines of other Team Ninja games, then check out Twilight mode. Not only will enemies become more lethal, but they’ll also attack more frequently and become much more aggressive. Since managing your Ki and parrying incoming attacks is such a huge part of Rise of the Ronin, this adds another layer of difficulty on top of the usual hard mode modifiers.

You can change your difficulty settings at any time during Rise of the Ronin, so don’t worry about getting locked into a mode that you don’t enjoy. Since the game doesn’t offer any bonus rewards for playing on higher difficulties, there’s no shame in swapping to an easier mode to get past a tough boss fight, too.

Post Tag:
Rise of the Ronin
related content
Read Article Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin
Diego Perez Diego Perez Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 21, 2024
Read Article The Best Queen’s Blood Deck in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
The Best Queen’s Blood Deck in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Complete Activation Intel 5 Fungi Forest Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Complete Activation Intel 5 Fungi Forest Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Can You Change Your Character’s Appearance in Rise of the Ronin?
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Fastest Ways to Level Up and Farm Karma in Rise of the Ronin
Diego Perez Diego Perez Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
Coin Master Free Spins – Daily Links for Free Coins (March 2024)
AOTF Staff AOTF Staff Mar 21, 2024
Read Article The Best Queen’s Blood Deck in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
The Best Queen’s Blood Deck in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 1, 2024
Read Article How to Complete Activation Intel 5 Fungi Forest Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Category: GAME GUIDES
GAME GUIDES
How to Complete Activation Intel 5 Fungi Forest Tower in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Davi Braid Davi Braid Mar 1, 2024
Author
Diego Perez
Currently serving as an Associate Editor at Attack of the Fanboy, Diego Perez has been writing about video games since 2018, specializing in live service games like Destiny and Final Fantasy XIV. His work is featured at publications like Game Rant and The Outerhaven, but Attack of the Fanboy is home to his best work. When he's not editing or writing guides, he's yelling about Ape Escape or grinding Lost Sectors in Destiny. Plus, he has a Bachelor of Science in Telecommunication Media Studies for Texas A&M University.